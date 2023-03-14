AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

magAssist Revealed in MedTech Outlook’s Top 10 MedTech Companies in APAC Region for 2022

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — magAssist Inc. (“magAssist”), an innovator of medical devices has been named in authoritative international medical technology magazine MedTech Outlook’s list of Top 10 Medical Technology Companies in the Asia-Pacific Region in 2022 (Top 10 MedTech Companies in APAC – 2022). As an enterprise with outstanding contributions in the field of life support, magAssist successfully made the list and was included for its clinical demand-oriented product line that provides a comprehensive source of life support for doctors.

MedTech Outlook serves as a platform that bridges the spectrum between MedTech Technology providers and the Healthcare facilities/ Medical institutes. MedTech Outlook is an internationally renowned professional medical technology media dedicated to tracking the latest trends, challenges, and innovative solutions in the medtech field. Using Patient’s Future as its annual theme, MedTech Outlook honored ten high-end patient-centered medical technology companies that are at the leading-edge of innovation. Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, disease patterns and demographic structures have undergone drastic changes, and the industry urgently needs innovative technologies to provide patients with better disease course support.

According to MedTech Outlook, magAssist has taken the biotechnology and healthcare sector by storm thanks to its phenomenal achievements in extracorporeal life support. Since its establishment, magAssist has focused on developing life-saving medical technology. It has prioritized patients and clinical needs in its product R&D process. With its maglev pump and comprehensive range of life support systems, magAssist aims to deliver clinical benefits.

“magAssist is excited to be recognized by MedTech Outlook magazine. We started with maglev pump, with the aim of developing a platform-based solution for clinicians, and we expected to bring out more clinical benefits through our product-synergy. For example, the successful development of MoyoAssist® Extra-VAD has helped integrate our product portfolio, improved hemocompatibility of our ECMO system, differentiates magAssist from our competitors,” said Dr. Po-Lin Hsu, CEO and Founder of magAssist.

MoyoAssist®️ Extracorporeal Ventricular Assist Device (Extra-VAD) is one of magAssist core independently developed products. It includes magnetic impeller that help mimics a natural heart and reduces damage to blood cells that is common when using traditional pumps. It excels at keeping heart failure patients alive while they are awaiting interventions such as heart transplants. MoyoAssist® has completed enrollment of all clinical trial patients in 12 centers across China with a satisfactory overall treatment effect and is expected to lead the way in the industry. 

“The journey of magAssist has started in 2017 with laser sharp focus on transforming tech into products that can benefit patients all over the world. We are changing how clinicians treat patients by bringing better technology into the market. Doctors can rely on magAssist as a comprehensive source of life support in the form of our medical technology devices. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide life-saving medical technology.”

About magAssist

magAssist is one of the leading medical devices companies in the healthcare industry, focused on developing circulatory support devices for acute/severe cardiac and pulmonary failure. Our products include extracorporeal ventricular assist device (extra-VAD), percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD), extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems (ECMO) and organ care systems, with our first product MoyoAssist® Extra-VAD having completed clinical trial enrollment in China. Moving forward, magAssist is dedicated to providing valuable technology for patients and clinicians worldwide.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/magassist-revealed-in-medtech-outlooks-top-10-medtech-companies-in-apac-region-for-2022-301771224.html

SOURCE magAssist Inc.

