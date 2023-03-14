AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BRI Won 2 International Awards at the Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023

PRNewswire March 14, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has received two international recognitions at the Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023 in Singapore on 9 March 2023. BRI won ‘Best in Current Account Offering’ and was ‘Highly Commended’ for ‘Excellence in Mass Affluent Banking’.

The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding institutions and individuals in the retail banking sector for their innovative services and commitment to customers. This marks BRI’s second year of participation in the event, and they have once again maintained their awards from the previous year.

“These awards serve as a motivation to continue delivering innovative and reliable banking solutions to our valued customers,” said Agus Noorsanto, BRI’s Director of Wholesale and Institutional Business BRI, upon receiving the award.

The initiative implemented for the ‘Best in Current Account Offering’ category at the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023 is the Digital Safe Machine, a cash deposit machine equipped with a system that records deposited cash in real-time and credits it directly to the merchant’s account. The real-time feature uses an API service connected to the bank and the Digital Safe Machine is placed in the merchant’s back office, making it accessible only to the merchants.

BRI’s Wealth Management segment has continued to grow through digital technology optimization. BRI maintains consistency by providing personalized services tailored to each customer’s needs. Over the past decade, BRI’s total assets have continued to grow, as seen in a 75% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in new investors and over 305% YoY growth in new insurance policies.

BRI’s financial performance in 2022 reflects the effectiveness of its strategies, with a net profit of IDR 51.4 trillion or 67.15% YoY increase. The growth was driven by a 10.16% YoY increase in commission-based income, reaching IDR 18.8 trillion and resulting in a fee-to-income ratio of 11.37%.

“Our strategies align with our vision to become ‘The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia‘ and ‘The Champion in Financial Inclusion’ by 2025. We strive to be the customers’ preferred choice for all banking transactions, offering not only banking products but also a one-stop financial solution for individuals and corporations,” concluded Agus.

To find out more about BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bri-won-2-international-awards-at-the-asia-trailblazer-awards-2023-301771290.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

