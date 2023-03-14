AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Omdia: Global streamers’ online original production returned to growth in 2022

PRNewswire March 15, 2023

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After being hit by production delays and cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, content origination by the world’s leading online streamers rebounded in 2022, according to new research published by Omdia’s Digital Content & Channels Intelligence Service.

Netflix vs Others Online Original Titles and Hours by year

Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock collectively released a total of 1,752 titles and 4,878 hours of first-run original content in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60% in titles and 87% in hours.

Netflix was the most prolific originator with 935 titles and 3,531 hours released in 2022, of which over 50% were from outside of the US. Since the release of Lilyhammer in 2012, Netflix’s first original series, Omdia estimates that Netflix has launched over 14,000 hours of original productions.

Omdia estimates that Netflix’s 935 online originals released in 2022 (not necessarily the same year they were produced), were worth $5.8bn last year. Furthermore, Omdia estimates that 42% of this total was invested by the streamer outside North America, with $1.1bn and $1bn invested in Europe and Asia and Oceania, respectively.

For the third year in a row, Amazon released more non-US originated titles on Prime Video than US titles. Its 2022 crop of 203 titles and 764 hours of original first-run programming were Amazon’s highest ever annual totals.

“The increase in original production is mainly driven by two factors: new productions delayed by the COVID pandemic finally arriving online, and the continuing international rollout of studio-backed D2C services such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+,” said Tim Westcott, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia.

The total number of original titles from these other providers released in 2022 increased to 614 titles in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 44%. A majority of these titles originated from the US. Warner Bros. Discovery service HBO Max produced over 30% of the 614 titles, with Disney+ contributing 19%.

“Whether we will see the same growth this year remains to be seen, with both Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney under pressure from shareholders to reduce their expenditure and stem the losses of their strategic move into streaming,” said Westcott. 

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / +44 7503 666806 / [email protected]

Visit www.omdia.com

Investment in original content by world region (2022)

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/omdia-global-streamers-online-original-production-returned-to-growth-in-2022-301771548.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.