Marlabs appoints Usha Jamadagni as Chief Delivery Officer

PRNewswire March 15, 2023

Industry veteran to spearhead digital solutions delivery for global clients

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marlabs Innovation LLC., the global digital solutions company, today announced the induction of Usha Jamadagni into Marlabs executive leadership as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Marlabs Logo

Usha will lead Marlabs’ global delivery and operations and champion the path to sustainable growth and profitability underlined by a strong people focus. She brings more than a quarter of a century experience across various leadership roles in the US and in India. Prior to Marlabs, Usha was the MD at Accenture India.

Usha has previously worked with Fortune 500s in the Intelligent Cloud and Infrastructure sector. Revered in the industry for her leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, Usha holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from Mysore University and a master’s degree in computer science from PACE University, New York.

“We are delighted to welcome Usha to our Marlabs family as we move to the next phase in our growth journey. Usha is a visionary leader and her deep expertise in delivering digital solutions’ revenue will be critical in motivating Marlabs’ talent to achieve extraordinary outcomes. We look forward to scaling our global delivery expertise in the coming months. The timing couldn’t have been better,” says Marlabs COO Todd Keller.

“I feel great to be part of an organization that is high on culture and values and is on a path to be the digital solutions partner of choice. The excitement is palpable as Marlabs is pivoting in its digital journey, vying for accelerated growth and opportunities across different continents. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership in creating a world class delivery organization,” commented Usha.

About Marlabs:

Marlabs is a digital solutions company with a specialization in intelligent automation services, helping leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US and Germany and India.

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Marlabs

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

