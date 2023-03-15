AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adidas and Callaway join world-first Play Today golf metaverse, ahead of NSW Open Golf Championships

PRNewswire March 15, 2023

SYDNEY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Web3 golf company Play Today has added two of the world’s largest golf equipment brands, Callaway and Adidas Golf, to its world-first golf metaverse as it launches to a global audience, beginning with the NSW Open Golf Championships.

Both companies will launch innovative new interactive brand experiences in the metaverse during the NSW Open, which will be held at the Rich River Golf Club in Moama NSW, from 16 to 19 March.

They are joining other high profile brands such as Drummond Golf, Bushnell, and Tour Edge, as the golf industry demonstrates steadily rising interest in the next generation of interactive and immersive digital experiences. 

Visitors to the Play Today metaverse (called “Players”) will be able to use augmented reality to virtually view the latest, cutting-edge physical golf products inside their own homes.

The event is predicted to bring in over 20,000 viewers a day, or 80,000 over the course of the four day tournament, all of whom will be able to virtually experience in 3D the two largest golf brands in the world, plus so much more:

  • Watch live-streaming of the NSW Open Golf Championship, and other professional golf tournaments from around the world interactively controlling the broadcast to follow their player of choice and view live scores,
  • Walk around the Metaverse and collect up to six NFT’s to win prizes and unlock digital brand experiences provided by Drummond Golf, Callaway, Adidas, Bushnell, Rich River, and Golf NSW,
  • Join golf communities, connecting and sharing stories with other golfers from around the world,
  • Watch the latest on-demand golf content including the exclusive Ricky Fowler golf super series. 

According to Play Today, the golf metaverse itself and the livestream of a professional golf event within a metaverse opens new possibilities and avenues for how golf, and sports as a whole, will be consumed, merchandised, and innovated in the future. 

Clive Mayhew, Play Today CEO, said: “The incursion of digital technologies into sport is giving us a glimpse of an exciting new sporting future in which geographies are transcended. In this future, fans shift beyond their televisions and can instead immerse themselves fully into the game, engage with other fans, and explore merchandising brands in a far more experiential manner. 

“What’s amazing is that the industry itself is so open to this new wave of sports innovation. For Play Today, this is an affirmation of the work we do to reimagine how we interact with and consume sports entertainment.” 

Matt Meredith, Callaway Golf Australia MD, said: “We are excited to join this world-first golf metaverse with Play Today, and bring our Industry leading products to a new audience through ground breaking technology. We see experiences like this as a truly innovative new channel which truly aligns with Callaway and our Modern Golf strategy.”

The NSW Open Golf Championship to be held at the Rich River Golf Club, Moama NSW 16-19 March.

Play Today (www.playtoday.cc), the web3 golf company, has developed a consumer digital wallet integrated into a golf scoring app, a golf NFT Marketplace, and a golf metaverse, which is a world’s first use of web3 technology connecting the physical game of golf with digital wallets and an immersive online community experience. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/adidas-and-callaway-join-world-first-play-today-golf-metaverse-ahead-of-nsw-open-golf-championships-301772660.html

SOURCE Play Today

