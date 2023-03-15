KPC LYFE Acquires Bikram Yoga

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KPC Group is excited to announce the expansion of its healthcare offerings to include KPC LYFE. KPC LYFE, the KPC Group’s holistic health initiative, has acquired the widely recognized and internationally famous Bikram Yoga. This acquisition of Bikram Yoga provides an unparalleled opportunity for the KPC Group to add this iconic brand, with an extremely loyal following, to its health and wellness programs offered to its patients and local communities.

KPC Group is a diversified, multifaceted, and integrated company, which has incorporated life-enhancing healthcare services for over two decades. Its healthcare services are structured with hospital chains, medical groups, as well as pre-and post-acute care facilities across the USA and India. KPC Group stands heavily behind the motto, prevention is better than cure.

In March 2022, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, Northern Division, approved the sale of the intellectual property assets associated with the Bikram Yoga brand to Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri or his designee. Dr. Chaudhuri designated KPC LYFE as the assignee for the intellectual property assets. The Bikram Yoga intellectual property assets include all the domain names, trademarks, and copyrights (including copyrights for the course curriculum for the very popular Bikram Yoga teacher training).

Bikram Yoga is the original hot yoga sequence devised by yoga guru and innovator, Bikram Choudhury, and it is among the best known. Bikram Yoga has been taught in the United States since 1973. Every class lasts for 90 minutes and consists of a unique fixed sequence of 26 yoga postures and 2 breathing exercises. At its peak, there were approximately 1,650 Bikram Yoga studios in 40 countries.

About KPC Group

KPC Group, headquartered in Corona, California, is a global leader in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, engineering and real estate. Originally founded by world- renowned orthopedic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Kali Chaudhuri, the KPC Group has amassed over $10 billion in assets, including hospitals, clinics, schools, commercial real estate properties, and agricultural research centers. The KPC Group’s healthcare division, KPC Health, primarily owns and operates a multi-specialty hospital chain in Southern California with 17 hospitals worldwide. KPC Health has successfully established a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, urgent care facilities, and various fully integrated multi- specialty medical facilities throughout the Western United States.

