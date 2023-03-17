Sungrow Signs MOU with Amp at PV Expo 2023 in Japan

TOKYO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced that the Company signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amp Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPP) at PV Expo in Japan during March 15-17. The Company displayed diversified solar and storage applications tailored to various Japanese applications; thus, fueling the transition to a low carbon economy and overshooting Japan’s 2050 carbon neutrality target.

Cutting-edge inverter solutions for solar projects

Japan sees a large number of utility-scale solar plants being built in mountainous areas. Sungrow offers the 1+X Modular Inverter tailored to this application, which is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. The product can be configured up to 8.8 MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible and easier for operation and maintenance (O&M), especially for hilly terrains.

Optimized to address the Japanese growing demands for distributed PV plants, Sungrow offers a broad product portfolio including the 1500V string inverter SG125HX-JP. The product which is rated at 125 kW streamlines the configuration and maximizes the LCOE significantly.

A comprehensive ESS portfolio for diversified installations

The energy storage system (ESS) is an ideal solution to tackle the issue of the current rising electricity price and power failure in Japan. Sungrow offers a comprehensive ESS portfolio for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential energy storage applications in Japan.

Japan’s utility-scale energy storage market holds great potential, especially for the demand for frequency regulation. Sungrow offers its liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan tailored to this market. Through liquid cooled thermal management, the system has a superior lifespan. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing the overall system performance. Thus far, Sungrow already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with PowerTitan globally.

Japan has an economically beneficial environment and a relatively matured residential solar-plus-storage market. Sungrow’s residential Hybrid and Battery Solution comprises the single-phase hybrid inverter SH5.5RS-JP and the high voltage SBR battery, featuring higher yields, simplicity, enhanced safety, and intelligent O&M. The solution enables seamless switch to the off-grid mode during power outages due to natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.

All of the Sungrow’s solutions can be monitored and managed via the Company’s iSolarCloud platform.

“We’re ready to embrace increasing opportunities and challenges in the Japanese market, expanding our presence and providing cutting-edge products and localized services to facilitate the energy transition,” said Michael Zhang, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan. The company has spent years in Japan and was involved in many local solar and energy storage projects, such as the 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji solar project, and the 21 MWh DC-coupling solar-plus-storage in Hokkaido, Japan.

About Amp Energy

Amp Energy is a well-established global energy transition development platform, which delivers renewables, battery storage, and hydrogen at scale, together with proprietary AI-enabled grid flexibility through its Amp X platform.

Since its inception 14 years ago, Amp Energy has fully developed 7GW of assets and is backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including global private equity firm the Carlyle Group, who has invested over US$440 million.

The company has global operations throughout North America, the UK, Australia, Japan, and Spain.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

