Innovative Communications Strategies, Trends, And New Technologies Discussed at the CORPORATE COMMS CONNECT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Corporate Comms Connect conference, which took place in Kuala Lumpur from 22 to 23 February, has come to a successful end.

Around 150 corporate communication experts and practitioners gathered to discuss every spectrum of corporate communications which has been extremely challenged by digitalization and social unrest. The local event was the first to bring the corporate communication industry together, face-to-face to redefine corporate communication practices in parallel with the communications revolution. It was outstanding to see the mixture of communication leaders from various backgrounds and industries coming together to explore the potential of impactful communication in empowering their organizations.

“Corporate communication is a strategic approach to align your business objectives with your communication goals. It’s not just about disseminating information, but it’s about engaging with your stakeholders in a meaningful and transparent manner” said Y.A.M. Tunku Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tunku Ja’afar, Chairman of Antah Healthcare Group, upon delivering his opening speech and officiating the Corporate Comms Connect conference.

The conference has brought together the best and brightest in the corporate communication industry to share their valuable experience and knowledge with the attendees. A total of 15 speakers were featured through 10 insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions where current issues revolving around ESG, CSR, Digital Age Crisis, Fake News, Internal Communications, Future Reporting, DEI, Social Unrest, and Metaverse were thoroughly explained and discussed.

Attendees were taking this opportunity to connect with industry leaders and peers to share ideas and build relationships. “Our goal is to provide a platform for communication professionals to connect, learn from each other, and gain valuable insights that they can apply in their organizations.”, said Harjit Singh, Managing Director of Interadigm Sdn. Bhd.

About Interadigm

Interadigm Sdn. Bhd. is a subsidiary of Syarikat Pesaka Antah under the spearhead of Y.A.M Tunku Naquiyuddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar. Holding more than 12 years of experience in the industry as an HRDCorp registered training provider incorporated by the Ministry of Human Resources, Interadigm offers a high calibre of commitment, quality, and expertise to specialize in conferences, seminars, workshops, and training courses

We provide services that are highly focused on top-notch, up-to-date technical and soft skill training and these courses are available around Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Founded in early 2010, Interadigm has reached out and established close working relationships across a wide network of international companies, this is inclusive of organizations established as Fortune 500 Corporations. The company is committed to delivering high-quality services and ensuring customer satisfaction by providing customized solutions that meet their needs.

For more information on Interadigm Sdn. Bhd., log on to www.interadigm.com

