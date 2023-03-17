Abracon Welcomes Cole Sikes as Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leader in electronic components, welcomes Cole Sikes as the company’s new Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS for Abracon, reporting to Mike White, Vice President of Global Sales.

Sikes will be responsible for developing and executing growth strategies while partnering with the company’s global distribution network and managing our EMS partners. With over nine years of experience in the industry, Sikes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Abracon.

“Abracon is pleased to add Cole to our organization. His experience, skills, and reputation align with our core values and market needs in support of our global partnerships. We’re excited to have him take our distribution and EMS partners to new heights,” said Mike White.

Sikes holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University and has participated in ECIA committees to drive best practices in business reviews and technology training. In his most recent role at onsemi, Sikes was responsible for the high-service and specialty distribution segment, where he grew annual revenue and rapidly expanded market share.

“I’m thrilled to join Abracon as Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS. Abracon has built an impressive portfolio and reputation for excellence in the electronics industry. I’m eager to collaborate with the team to take Abracon’s position to the next level, forging strong partnerships and delivering world-class solutions to our customers and partners,” said Sikes.

About Abracon

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control, Timing, Magnetics, Power, Inductors, Connectivity, and RF and Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers’ time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company’s core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

SOURCE Abracon, LLC