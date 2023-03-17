AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Abracon Welcomes Cole Sikes as Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS

PRNewswire March 18, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leader in electronic components, welcomes Cole Sikes as the company’s new Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS for Abracon, reporting to Mike White, Vice President of Global Sales.

Abracon 2022 Logo

Sikes will be responsible for developing and executing growth strategies while partnering with the company’s global distribution network and managing our EMS partners. With over nine years of experience in the industry, Sikes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Abracon.

“Abracon is pleased to add Cole to our organization. His experience, skills, and reputation align with our core values and market needs in support of our global partnerships. We’re excited to have him take our distribution and EMS partners to new heights,” said Mike White.

Sikes holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University and has participated in ECIA committees to drive best practices in business reviews and technology training. In his most recent role at onsemi, Sikes was responsible for the high-service and specialty distribution segment, where he grew annual revenue and rapidly expanded market share.

“I’m thrilled to join Abracon as Vice President of Global Distribution and EMS. Abracon has built an impressive portfolio and reputation for excellence in the electronics industry. I’m eager to collaborate with the team to take Abracon’s position to the next level, forging strong partnerships and delivering world-class solutions to our customers and partners,” said Sikes.

About Abracon
Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control, Timing, Magnetics, Power, Inductors, Connectivity, and RF and Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers’ time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company’s core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

 

SOURCE Abracon, LLC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.