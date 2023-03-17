AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONGi ranks again in BNEF Tier 1 list for Q1 2023 with its PV modules recognized by the industry

PRNewswire March 17, 2023

XI’AN, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi, a world-leading solar technology company, has ranked once again in the list of photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers meeting Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)’s Tier 1 criteria as of Q1 2023, due to its high efficiency and high-reliability Hi-MO series products, stable business operation and strong bankability.

The PV module manufacturing supplier rating is one of the world-renowned and authoritative industry rating systems, wherein BNEF judges from multiple dimensions such as product quality assurance, government project bidding, and bank financing support. The quarterly tiering is widely regarded as the benchmark in the solar module manufacturing sector.

The selection of the first echelon manufacturers is regarded to be the strictest, where manufacturers must demonstrate that they can provide self-branded, self-produced module products for at least six projects. Moreover, these projects must obtain non-recourse financing from six different commercial banks.

Also, due to the rigorous selection process, BNEF Tier 1 is often used as a fair, objective and highly credible reference for attracting investment in PV projects worldwide.

Over the years, LONGi has focused on providing global users with PV products with optimal LCOE and green energy solutions with higher value. In November 2022, LONGi set a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT silicon solar cells. Just one month later, LONGi set new world cell efficiency records of 26.56% for p-type HJT cells and 26.09% for indium-free HJT cells.

To date, global shipments of LONGi Hi-MO modules have exceeded 100GW. LONGi has also released “LONGi Lifecycle Quality”, the industry’s first product lifecycle standard, which aims to provide solid guarantees for global customers’ long-term value.

Moving forward, LONGi will continue to provide better PV products and technologies to meet the needs of customers in diverse scenarios, while at the same time delivering long-term value to its partners.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

 

SOURCE LONGi

