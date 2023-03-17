Delta Launches Motor Mounted Pump Drive MPD Series for Smart and Energy-Saving Water Supply in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics joined its local partner DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. to launch the Delta Motor Mounted Pump Drive MPD Series, for smart and energy-saving water supply, in the Philippines market.

Established in 2003, DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. is a long-time distributor of Delta Industrial Automation products including Drives, PLCs, HMIs, Servo Drives and Motors. The company aims to be a major player in distributing superior industrial control products by providing competitive pricing and continuous technical support service to its customers.

DAC Industrial Electronics President, Mr. Willie Pua, said, “In cooperation with our partner Delta, we will continuously introduce new products to cater to the ever-changing needs of the market. Delta MPD is one of the integrated solutions for the pump industry using high-efficiency IE5 level motors with smart multi-pump controls in line with our principle to continuously offer smarter and greener products.”

Mr. Alan Chou, Head of Industrial Automation, Delta SEA Region, said, “Together with DAC Industrial Electronics, we address the pain points of customers and help them to reach the full potential in the Philippines construction and water works sectors via Delta’s automation solutions.”

The Delta Motor Mounted Pump Drive (MPD) offers energy efficiency, multi-pump control and smart operation for residential and industrial water supply operations. This provides customers with the following benefits compared with traditional pump systems:

Energy efficiency: Compared to traditional induction motor pumps the Delta MPD offers a significant energy consumption reduction of up to 10% and has flange dimensions compliant with IEC standards for seamless installation to existing systems.

Compared to traditional induction motor pumps the Delta MPD offers a significant energy consumption reduction of up to 10% and has flange dimensions compliant with IEC standards for seamless installation to existing systems. Multi-pump control: Compared with traditional pump houses, the Delta MPD offers a built-in pump control function that eliminates the need for PLCs and Drives to save wiring and panel box space and up to 10% in installation costs. One master pump can control up to seven slave pumps in a multi-pump operation that efficiently provides water based on demand.

Compared with traditional pump houses, the Delta MPD offers a built-in pump control function that eliminates the need for PLCs and Drives to save wiring and panel box space and up to 10% in installation costs. One master pump can control up to seven slave pumps in a multi-pump operation that efficiently provides water based on demand. Smart operation: Compared with traditional multi-pump system architecture, the Delta MPD has an auto load-sharing function that helps maintain high operational efficiency and save up to 10% in energy consumption. Multi-pump redundancy guarantees uninterrupted operations and system managers can remotely monitor and commission pumps remotely with mobile devices.

Delta and DAC Industrial Electronics are launching the Delta MPD at two major tradeshows, WORLDBEX and WATER PHILIPPINES 2023, alongside Delta’s portfolio of HVAC and automation solutions for construction and fluid/water treatment.

The Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition, or WORLDBEX, is from 16-19 March at the World Trade Center in Metro Manila. WORLDBEX gathers the finest local and international companies that cater to a wide variety of construction and design needs in the country. Delta will showcase the new Delta MPD and industrial automation solutions at Booth #G3010.

WATER PHILIPPINES 2023 is from 22-24 March at the SMX Convention Centre, Pasay City, Manila. WATER PHILIPPINES is the country’s leading international water supply, sanitation, industrial wastewater treatment and purification event. Delta will showcase the new Delta MPD and industrial automation solutions at Booth #P83.

As a regional industrial automation power solutions provider, Delta has rich experience offering energy-saving water pump and automation solutions to support customers in the building facility and waterworks sectors. Delta’s integrated water pump solutions provide reliable and efficient water supply to customers across Southeast Asia.

About Delta Electronics Philippines

The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

