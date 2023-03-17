Subin Dharman Appointed General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz -Carlton, Bali is delighted to announce the appointment of Subin Dharman as the new General Manager. Subin brings more than 20 years of illustrious experience in the hospitality industry to guide and nurture the five-star property in Nusa Dua.

Subin first started his hospitality journey in the F&B industry as the F&B Supervisor of Sheraton Schiphol, Netherlands. Over the years, he steadily grew and gained prestigious stints in pivotal positions, such as the Director of Food & Beverage at Hotel Missoni in Kuwait, the Executive Assistant Manager of F&B at The Ritz-Carlton Doha in Qatar and The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in the United States.

In July 2017, Subin’s career expanded beyond F&B as he was appointed Hotel Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan. Less than two years later, he was announced the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, where his hands-on approach led the hotel to achieve the Gold Standard of Hospitality for guests’ and employees’ satisfaction.

During his leadership at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, the property was also awarded Best Hotel for Business Travelers in Asia Pacific by CNBC International in 2022. Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, Subin also gained coveted achievements, including being named APEC Luxury GM of the Year in 2022, and appointed Co-Chair for Marriott Business Council in Indonesia.

Subin’s passion for the hotel industry is rooted in the dynamic nature of the job, including the opportunity to travel and see the world, as well as learning from meeting and interacting with different people from around the world. As a General Manager, Subin is thrilled to inspire and bring out the best in his team.

“It is an honor to be at the helm of this exceptional property. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will continue to present the timeless charms of Indonesian hospitality and especially the warm welcome that Bali has to offer.” says Subin. “I am excited to commence my new endeavor at this property and I look forward to working together with my team to write a new chapter, as well as showing new and long-time guests what makes The Ritz-Carlton, Bali special.”

As a husband and father, off the clock, Subin enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He also has a penchant for fitness training for both physical and mental health, as well as traveling and reading in his spare time.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

