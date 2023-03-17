AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com Group hosts China Traveler’s Forum, focusing on Chinese travel revival in post-pandemic times

PRNewswire March 17, 2023

WENZHOU, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading travel service provider Trip.com Group hosts its China Traveler’s Forum (CTF) in Wenzhou, China, on March 17, 2023, focusing on the post-pandemic future of Chinese tourism, and promoting world-class tourism destinations in China.

China Traveler’s Forum is an annual event hosted by Trip.com Group, offering cross-border communication opportunities for tourism industry leaders, experts, and professionals. This year, the event comes to Wenzhou, a historic city located in southeastern China, known for its vibrant business environment and unique culture.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, comments, “In a time when Chinese mainland is welcoming back international travellers, CTF provides a great opportunity for the tourism industry to look forward to the post-pandemic future of Chinese tourism, and further boost and promote more Chinese destinations.”

Chinese mainland’s reopening for international travellers has been a major focus of the Forum, with the event held two days after the country announced the resumption of all visa types to international visitors.

In a panel discussion focusing on the return of Chinese inbound travel, Kimi Liu, the CEO of Tripadvisor China, shares, “We are ready and eager to welcome our international travelers back to China. As the first stop for many international travelers to look for travel inspirations, Tripadvisor China will continue to provide the most helpful travel guidance for travelers coming back to the country.”

Tripadvisor China is a travel guidance platform helping millions of travellers to plan their best trips to China. The platform not only provides travel information of more than 350,000 attractions, hotels, and restaurants in China, but also presents over six million reviews made by users who have visited the country.

Trip.com Group’s Traveler’s Forum has been held in various cities across China, including Lijiang, Chengdu, Shanghai, Xi’an, Chongqing, Guiyang, Anyang, and Sanya. The Forum has become a significant platform for local tourism authorities, industry leaders, and experts to exchange insights on emerging trends in Chinese tourism, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-group-hosts-china-travelers-forum-focusing-on-chinese-travel-revival-in-post-pandemic-times-301774916.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group

