AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Wialon Telematics Platform Reaches 3.5 Million Connected Vehicles Worldwide

PRNewswire March 20, 2023

Wialon, the global telematics and IoT platform created by European software developer Gurtam, has reached a record 3.5 million units connected, across over 150 countries. Wialon is the largest fleet management platform in the world by number of connected vehicles and other assets. 

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Working worldwide through a network of more than 2,400 partners, which include telematics service providers and solutions developers, Wialon connects and tracks vehicles and assets ranging from cargo and passenger vehicle fleets, special machinery, as well as stationary units, including generators and fuel storage units.

Wialon: the ultimate GPS tracking and IoT platform.

 

The 3.500.000-th vehicle connected via the Wialon platform is one of a fleet of ambulances in West Africa, where Wialon partner Geoloc Conseil ensures efficient dispatching of ambulances and fuel management. The company predominantly operates in France and West Africa, serving transport, construction, express courier, and service companies.

“We have been working with Wialon since 2016, when a simple internet search led us to the solution for fuel tracking and monitoring machine hours. Seven years on, we’re proud to have connected the 3,500,000th vehicle on the platform. Innovative, reliable and user-friendly technology solutions on Wialon base play a key role in enabling and accelerating business growth in Africa,” says Francois Traoré, Managing Director Geoloc Conseils.

Wialon platform and its fleet management software solutions, Wialon’s over 2,400 partners – telematics service providers and solutions developers – have deployed applications in a broad range of markets and sectors: transportation and mobility, logistics, delivery services, construction, agribusiness, water and waste management, public utilities, railway, mining and processing, and security. They work in Europe, USA, Canada, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Central Asia.

“Telematics and IoT applications are now ubiquitous for fleet management, and we are very proud of Wialon’s contribution to the growth of the ecosystem of global partners, developers, and clients. Connecting 3.5 million units is a significant milestone for us, making Wialon the largest global telematics and IoT platform by number of connected vehicles and other assets worldwide, says Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon at Gurtam.

 

SOURCE Wialon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.