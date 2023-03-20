AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waterfall Security Announces New WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

The most powerful network security has never been simpler.

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT Security Company, today launched the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, the world’s most powerful OT security protection against remote cyber attacks. The revolutionary WF-600 product line is a state-of-the-art blend of hardware and software, enabling unbreachable protection at IT/OT interfaces with unlimited visibility into OT networks, systems and data.

Waterfall Security Announces New WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway. The new product line is a jointly designed blend of proprietary hardware and software that provides safe IT/OT integration and unlimited access to your OT data

 

The new WF-600 series of products represent decades of experience, investment and innovation, incorporating feedback received from thousands of critical infrastructure and manufacturing sites. What’s new in the 600 series includes:

  • Integrated Software: The WF-600 includes a self-contained, integrated software platform, with no external software needed on industrial or enterprise computers, and with the entire platform designed together with the 600 series hardware, for maximum performance, compatibility, and ease of use.
  • Native Connectors: A large connector library runs natively in the WF-600 network appliance, enabling connectivity with, replication of, and integration for a wide variety of historians, OPC servers, intrusion detection and monitoring systems, IIoT protocols, industrial protocols, and more.
  • Web User Interface: A simple, powerful web user interface built into the WF-600 provides for all configuration, monitoring, management, and even trouble-shooting needs.
  • 1-10 Gbps Throughput: All-new WF-600 hardware is designed specifically for the WF-600 software platform, with standard 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps throughput options, standard high availability options, copper and fiber connectivity options and more.

“I am excited to announce the availability of our all new 600 series products,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. “The new platform represents an enormous investment in streamlining every aspect of installing, using and managing our Unidirectional Gateway products. The strongest network security has never been simpler.”

Waterfall invented the Unidirectional Gateway as an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company continues to innovate to empower customers with physical and industrial operations to reap the enormous benefits of OT connectivity, without the often-unacceptable risks that come with firewalled IT/OT connectivity. Waterfall’s family of products have revolutionized how entire industries protect their physical operations and industrial processes from even the most sophisticated of ransomware and other cyber attacks.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions’ unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep the world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliable operations. The company’s growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more. Waterfall’s patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems. For more information, visit Waterfall Security Solutions.

