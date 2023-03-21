Singapore International Festival of Arts 2023 Explores the Spectrum of the Human Experience

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by Arts House Limited, Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) returns from 19 May to 4 June 2023. Titled The Anatomy of Performance – Some People, the Festival will exist across CREATION, featuring four commissions and 11 international presentations, LIFE PROFUSION, SIFA’s parallel virtual entity, and SIFA X, a platform for experimental expression.
The Festival remains a catalyst for creative intersections between international and local artists:
- ANGEL ISLAND, a music theatre performance of the nearly 100-year-old verses on Angel Island by Huang Ruo and Brian Gothong Tan.
- REALM OF SILK by Sougwen Chung and Leslie Tan investigates intersections between humans and other-than-humans.
- THE SCHOOL by Jean Ng, Li Xie, and Joavien Ng bring audiences through an unusual journey back to “school”.
- Edith Podesta and K. Rajagopal presents POMPEll, a multi-media theatre performance inspired by the lives of impacted citizens.
- WE WILL SLAM YOU WITH OUR WINGS by Joanna Dudley presents 19th Century imperialistic portraits replaced by images of young girls.
- A DAY, 2023 by Joyce Ho opens doors to everyday situations, reminding festival-goers to be present.
- £¥€$ (LIES) by Ontroerend Goed discusses human behaviour when faith in money and markets begin to wane.
- CUCKOO and LOLLING & ROLLING by Jaha Koo showcases linguistic imperialism and isolation within Korean society.
- Toshiki Okada presents NEW-ILLUSION, where life-size projected images of humans begin talking about a play.
- HUMANS 2.0 by Circa celebrates the meaning of being human as performers find redemptive power in strength.
- Andrea Salustri presents MATERIA, an exploration on the possibilities of polystyrene as it becomes the protagonist.
- BLKDOG by Botis Seva explores inner-city coping mechanisms, portraying depression and gaining acceptance.
- Hyerim Jang’s ABYSS expresses the spectrum of emotions through dance.
- Muna Tseng stages ME, YOU, THEN, NOW showcasing her meta-meditations on making new art.
On Life Profusion, MOJOKO presents PRIVACY, animations on privacy in the digital sphere while Hong Xinyi curates creative responses to SIFA 2023’s offerings with prompt: Play.
SIFA X stages LOVE DIVINE by SUKKI (formerly Sukki Singapora) and Daniel Kok & Luke George, Centre 42’s THERE IS NO FUTURE IN NOSTALGIA, and INTERMISSION featuring Champa Saenprom and Vidura Amranand, with Thanapol Virulhakul.
For full festival line-up and tickets sale (15% savings until 31 March), visit sifa.sg / bit.ly/SIFA2023.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-international-festival-of-arts-2023-explores-the-spectrum-of-the-human-experience-301776765.html
SOURCE Arts House Limited (AHL)