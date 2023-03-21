AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Perx Secures Dual ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Perx Technologies is thrilled to announce that the Perx customer engagement and loyalty SaaS platform that powers some of the biggest B2C brands in financial services, retail and telecommunications, has been awarded ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certification for information security and privacy. The company’s dual ISO certification demonstrates their commitment to providing clients with the highest level of security and privacy when it comes to their data.

What is ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019?

ISO/IEC27001:2013 is a globally recognized information security management standard that outlines the best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). It is designed to help organizations manage their information security risks and protect their valuable data from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction, or disruption.

ISO 27018:2019 is a new international standard that provides guidelines for protecting personal data in the cloud. It specifies the requirements for cloud service providers (CSPs) to protect the privacy of their customers’ personal data and comply with relevant data protection regulations.

Why are these certifications important?

As a loyalty and engagement SaaS solution provider that handles sensitive customer data, Perx Technologies understands the importance of maintaining the highest level of security and privacy. The ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certifications are globally recognized standards that demonstrate the company’s commitment to protecting clients’ data from security breaches, cyber-attacks, and other threats.

By achieving these certifications, Perx Technologies has shown that they have implemented robust security and privacy controls and have undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure compliance with the standards. Clients can have peace of mind knowing that their data is safe and secure with Perx .

How does this benefit the clients?

The clients are at the heart of everything the company does, and Perx Technologies believes that the clients’ success is their success. By achieving ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certification, Perx Technologies is better equipped to meet clients’ evolving security and privacy needs.

With these certifications, clients can:

  • Trust that Perx Technologies has implemented the necessary controls to protect their data
  • Demonstrate compliance with relevant regulations and standards
  • Enhance their reputation and brand image by partnering with a certified vendor
  • Enjoy peace of mind knowing that their data is secure and their customers’ privacy is protected

Commenting on the accomplishment, CEO and Founder, Anna Gong said, “I am ecstatic to announce that Perx has just achieved dual ISO certification for information security and privacy! This is a huge milestone for us, as it showcases our unwavering dedication to protecting our clients’ data and ensuring their utmost satisfaction. Our cutting-edge customer engagement and loyalty Platform is now more secure than ever before, and we cannot wait to continue powering the biggest and best B2C brands in the business. Congratulations to the entire Perx team for this remarkable achievement!”

About Perx

Perx Technologies offers the world’s first self-service, intelligent, and intuitive loyalty management and customer engagement platform, enabling businesses to build deeper, more profitable, and longer-lasting relationships with their customers. Based in Singapore and powering some of the largest brands in the region, the company delivers an intelligent solution that enables brands to drive and monetize customer actions and customer-brand interactions through dynamic, data-driven experiences. For more information, visit Perxtech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/perx-secures-dual-iso-certifications-for-information-security-and-privacy-301776008.html

SOURCE Perx Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.