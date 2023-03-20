AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

JinkoSolar Launches SunGiga Liquid-cooling ESS for C&I in PV Japan

PRNewswire March 20, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful launch of SunTank residential ESS in Japan last year, today JinkoSolar brings its new liquid cooling energy storage system for C&I application and showcases it in this year’s PV Japan 2023.

The liquid cooling system for more even heat dissipation and highly intelligent auto control system results in temperature difference between individual batteries within 2 degrees Celsius, thereby extending the lifetime of batteries which can increase capacity by 10%, and while significantly improving the charging and discharging efficiency which can increase RTE by 2%. Compared with the conventional air-cooling design as well as other liquid cooling solution which comes with a battery temperature difference within 3 degrees Celsius. JinkoSolar’s new SunGiga has intelligent frequency conversion control design and multiple liquid cooling control modes make lower consumption down by 30%, and also compare with standard air cooling system, SunGiga has higher space utilization rate increased by 38%.The modular and pre-assembled design makes installation and maintenance as well as future capacity augmentation extremely easy and fast. Compatible with 1000V and 1500V DC system.

Safety is the top principle of SunGiga’s design and engineering. In addition to the enhanced liquid cooling system, it offers comprehensive multiple layers of safety protection from the cell, electrical, and system levels. Intelligent cell monitoring technology performs high-precision online computing of cell status and provides early-stage warnings to prevent thermal runaway. The automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration improve system reliability and reduce operating and maintenance (O&M) costs.

JKE344K2HDLA C&I ESS cabinet has a maximum capacity of 344kWh, with a liquid cooling unit, and 8 battery modules. It is designed for the mainstream C&I market– a portfolio with a battery capacity ranging from 500kWh to 2MWh and is available in two and four-hour applications. The system combines lithium-ion batteries, switchgear, a fire protection system, and PCS. According to customer requirements, the total energy capacity of each battery cabinet can be tailored to achieve the best economics for a specific project.

JinkoSolar has become one of a few companies offering both highly efficient n-type TOPCon PV panels and ESS solutions. The Company’s solar-plus-storage comprehensive solution optimized for C&I markets will ensure lower power pricing and energy security.

 

SOURCE JinkoSolar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.