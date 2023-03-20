AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Developers of NFT Gaming Metaverse Raise 30M from Community and Players in World’s Longest Token Sale

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelcraft Studios, creators of Aavegotchi, a rapidly-growing Web3 gaming protocol and community, has announced the successful completion of a multi-year long token sale, raising a total of $30 million.

Beginning on September 14, 2020, the sale of the $GHST token was structured as a DAICO (Decentralized Autonomous ICO) – a model for decentralized fundraising initially proposed by Vitalik Buterin – founder of Ethereum.

Lasting more than two years, the sale finally ended when AavegotchiDAO, the official governing body of the Aavegotchi protocol, voted to end the sale due to uncertainty about the stability of the DAI stablecoin.

Ironically, the sale ended on the exact same day as the depegging of DAI and USDC caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The final raise of 30M represents one of the largest fundraising rounds in 2023, especially in the GameFi sector. Notably, no VCs or Angel Investors were directly involved in the raise.

The funds will be split between community participants, with the lead developers of Aavegotchi – Pixelcraft Studios – receiving 25%, or $7.5M, and the DAO Treasury receiving the remaining $22.5M, with all funds to earmarked for development, marketing, liquidity provision, or protocol rewards.

The Aavegotchi team expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community. “The successful conclusion of this sale represents a watershed moment for the decentralized fundraising space and, we hope, a model for responsible fundraising for projects in the future. We are thrilled to have such a strong and passionate community behind us and are excited about the potential of AavegotchiDAO receiving the lion’s share of this raise,” said Coder Dan, Co-founder and CEO of Pixelcraft Studios.

The Aavegotchi ecosystem combines gaming, DeFi (decentralized finance), and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to create unique and engaging experiences for users. Players can purchase and customize Aavegotchis, which are ghostly digital pets with unique traits and abilities. These Aavegotchis can then be used to battle other players or participate in various games and activities within the Aavegotchi universe (The Gotchiverse).

The announced roadmap for 2023 includes an entire new gaming blockchain powered by Polygon Supernets with GHST as the gas token, new cross-platform gaming titles, and the full onchain decentralization of the Aavegotchi protocol.

Media enquiries contact: [email protected]

Website: https://aavegotchi.com/ 

Blog: https://blog.aavegotchi.com/

SOURCE Pixelcraft Studios

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.