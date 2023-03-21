AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SINGAPORE COCKTAIL FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A 17-DAY SPIRITED CALENDAR FROM 5 TO 21 MAY 2023

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s most anticipated cocktail party is back. Celebrating its 9th year, #SGCF2023 opens with its biggest ever —a 7400 sqm—Festival Village at Singapore’s iconic Bayfront Event Space. Followed by a fortnight-long calendar of the world’s best cocktail masters and spirit makers, which includes limited edition #SGCF2023 Cocktails across 45 leading bars. This year’s theme, “Shaking Up New Possibilities”, reflects the Festival’s forward-thinking goal, and invites bars and brands to showcase their vision of the future of cocktails.

The Festival Village – 5 to 7 May 2023

Expect exciting experiences amid a 180-degree backdrop of Singapore’s city skyline. With nearly 100 cocktails to sip on, each priced at an unbeatable S$15. The Festival Village will feature Brand Pop-ups by Bacardi, Beam Suntory’s Roku Gin, Edrington’s Naked Malt, and  more. The Outdoor Brand Zone will have Malfy, Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder and more, shaking things up. Meet the world’s best bartenders from international Headliner Bars – Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei), Maybe Sammy (Sydney), Penicillin (Hong Kong), ReCraft (Manila), Sidecar (New Delhi) and The Bar at The House on Sathorn (Bangkok).

At the Artisanal Spirits showcase guests can discover over 30 visiting craft spirit brands from across the globe. The Food Street will have pop-ups by leading restaurants Employees Only, Esquina, Ms. Maria and Mr. Singh and more. There will also be live entertainment to get revellers into the spirit.

City Takeover – 5 to 21 May 2023

45 of Singapore’s leading bars will be “Shaking Up New Possibilities”, with innovative libations. Enjoy thematic cocktails priced at S$18++ at all participating bars, with the purchase of City Takeover wristbands ($10 nett). Look out for an exciting calendar of Bar Takeovers by the Festival’s Singapore-based Headliner Bars, Analogue, Manhattan, Origin Bar, Republic Bar, Stay Gold Flamingo and The Elephant Room.  The calendar will also include Bar Crawls, Cocktail Brunches and Workshops.

The 9th edition of Singapore Cocktail Festival is presented in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board, and supported by Official Festival Hotel – JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, and Official Ticketing Partner – Chope.

Early Bird Passes begin at S$40 onwards. All day passes include a City Takeover wristband, to be used at the 45 participating bars from 5 – 21 May to enjoy SGCF Signature Cocktails at S$18++ (U.P S$25++). Add on the Artisanal Tasting Cards to sample 4 shots of artisanal spirits at the Festival Village.

For full ticketing details and more information, go to www.singaporecocktailfestival.com.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

Singapore Cocktail Festival Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-cocktail-festival-returns-with-a-17-day-spirited-calendar-from-5-to-21-may-2023-301777031.html

SOURCE Singapore Cocktail Festival

