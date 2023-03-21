Shure Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Enhanced Experiences That Transform Workplaces into Collaboration Hubs Employees Want

Shure’s Stem Ecosystem™ is easy and flexible to deploy and offers better quality audio and video communications to optimize experiences, reduce meeting fatigue, and improve operation speed.

SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the audio conferencing rooms market and, based on its analysis, recognizes Shure with the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company transforms meeting rooms into high-impact collaboration spaces that help organizations improve their performance and strengthen their outcomes. Its technology development processes enable it to stay ahead of competition by launching advanced solutions that address customer needs skillfully and quickly. Shure offers the best audio collaboration tools for seamless, inclusive information sharing, enabling employees to connect in a natural and productive meeting environment, whether working from home or an office.

Gain more insight on Shure’s award in the audio conferencing rooms industry: https://best-practices.frost.com/shure-incorporated/

Shure’s Stem Ecosystem portfolio of networked audio devices provide flexible and scalable conferencing solutions for modern meeting rooms. The specialized audio endpoints work seamlessly with each other and integrate nimbly with leading meeting platforms and room controls to meet the needs of any room size. Its advanced technology customizes each device’s performance to the room’s acoustics and occupancy. The robust Stem Ecosystem software platform and intuitive visual interface, supported by intelligence and automation, enable rapid deployment to transform meeting rooms into high-impact collaboration spaces that help companies improve the effectiveness, productivity, and participant equity required for more meaningful meetings.

Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Shure’s Stem Ecosystem audio devices present the best of both worlds in finding the gap between all-in-one collaboration devices and high-end systems that require installation and programming professionals. Moreover, most meeting rooms already have Ethernet cabling for easy connection to a network.”

Shure’s Stem Ecosystem uniquely leverages its products to meet its user’s needs for high-performance meeting room audio that can be deployed with or without the assistance of professional AV integrators. It provides audio solutions that are easy to install, use, and manage, helping organizations connect with team members, clients, and partners in collaboration spaces of various sizes and configurations. The tabletop Stem Control device, as well as iOS and Android apps, provide easy, one-touch access to the platform’s software and tools designed to simplify the process of adopting new technology.

“Shure’s portfolio of network-connected audio devices identifies and address specific customer pain points, purposefully addressing critical areas such as room design, installation, configuration, customization, management, and user adoption,” added Vaishno Srinivasan, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst. With its technology focus, customer-centric values, and strong overall performance, Shure Stem Ecosystem earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the audio conferencing rooms market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

“It is an honor to be recognized by such a highly regarded organization like Frost & Sullivan,” said Chris Schyvinck, President and CEO of Shure. “Global collaboration is more essential than ever, so we are very thankful to win this award for our innovations that help bring people together.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

