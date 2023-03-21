AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

See-Mode Technologies Secures Regulatory Approvals for its AI-powered Software that Automatically Analyses and Reports Breast & Thyroid Ultrasound Scans in Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire March 22, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — See-Mode Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical imaging solutions, today announced that it has received regulatory approvals for its AI-powered breast and thyroid ultrasound solution in Australia and New Zealand. These approvals represent a significant milestone for the company, as it expands its presence in the region and brings its innovative technology to market.

“We are thrilled to receive regulatory approvals for our product in Australia and New Zealand,” said Dr Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-Founder and Director of See-Mode Technologies. “Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art medical imaging technology that helps clinicians make faster and more accurate diagnoses, and these approvals bring us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

See-Mode’s breast and thyroid ultrasound reporting solutions have the potential to revolutionise reporting workflows and improve patient outcomes in Australia and New Zealand,” said Dr Milad Mohammadzadeh. “We are excited to partner with leading healthcare providers in the region to bring these benefits to clinicians and patients.”

See-Mode uses Artificial Intelligence to detect lesions in ultrasound images, then assigns feature classifications to each lesion, in line with the American College of Radiology’s BI-RADS and TI-RADS rating systems. Sonographer worksheets, complete with lesion classifications and diagrams are instantly generated and sent to PACS, while preliminary impressions are sent to radiology reporting systems. In follow-up scans, See-Mode allows for fast comparison between old and new images, and will automatically highlight changes in lesion characteristics.

Studies conducted by See-Mode determined there were large inconsistencies in describing the characteristics of nodules and lesions by sonographers. For Thyroid studies, See-Mode has the potential to reduce unnecessary biopsies and provide clinicians with more confidence around whether or not a biopsy should be performed. With Breast ultrasound examinations, See-Mode assists clinicians to detect lesions that may otherwise go undiscovered or be misclassified.

About See-Mode Technologies

See-Mode applies cutting-edge deep learning and computational modeling techniques on medical images to empower clinicians to improve their clinical workflow and patient outcomes. See-Mode’s first product, automatically analyses and reports on vascular ultrasound studies. See-Mode, has existing regulatory approvals and is currently clinically live across the US, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. See-Mode is backed by prominent venture capital firms in APAC, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/see-mode-technologies-secures-regulatory-approvals-for-its-ai-powered-software-that-automatically-analyses-and-reports-breast–thyroid-ultrasound-scans-in-australia-and-new-zealand-301776627.html

SOURCE See-Mode Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.