AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Civilizations become richer and more colorful through exchanges and mutual learning. Countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand channels of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and to jointly advance the progress of human civilizations. The youth are the new force to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese culture to the world.

On March 18th, we officially released the call for the “Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture”.

Ways to Participate: You can search our WeChat official account “cztvworld”, and send the the following keywords: “Liangzhu + name + mobile phone number”; or send an email with the same keywords as the subject to [email protected].

We would like to invite you to join us in exploring the metaverse and participating in the “Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture”. Starting from Liangzhu, we will carry out diverse cultural exchange activities around the world, explore the evolution of world civilizations, and share human cultural heritage.

Our activities include:

1. Recruiting “Chinese Civilization Promoters”

We will recruit “Chinese Civilization Promoters” on global campuses to launch a series of promotion activities and share the charm of Chinese civilization.

2. Visiting World-famous Cultural Landmarks

We will visit and share world-famous cultural landmarks in new perspectives, through Vlogs and in other forms, and in all-round and multi-channel ways.

3.Live streaming the Liangzhu Public Archaeology Experience Area

We will set up slow live-streaming at the Public Archaeology Experience Area and other places in the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City , carry out activities such as “cloud archaeology”, and explore the origins of civilization via immersive experiences at events such as the Metaverse Sharing Conference.

4. Embarking on a Journey of Exploring Civilization

Come and join the “ZMG World Civilization Exploration Group” and embark on a journey of exploring the origins of civilization in multiple routes, countries, forms, and themes!

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.