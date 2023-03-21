Well Commune: Shenton Is The New Wellness Space For All from 27th March to 30 April 2023

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A month-long pop-up wellness sanctuary in the heart of Singapore, Well Commune: Shenton gathers independent wellness practitioners in one destination to explore alternative well-being therapies through different transdisciplinary practices of art, music, tech, lifestyle and healing.

From 27th March to 30th April, Well Commune: Shenton will be home to all kinds of workshops, talks and events that cover wellbeing in all its forms. From physical and financial wellbeing to mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, this healing playground will play host to a spectrum of wellness experiences.

Well Commune: Shenton is also serving as the launchpad for the first Healers Workshop, a healers-for-healers event. The Healers Workshop is an opportunity for the healing community to come together to network, explore and learn from experts in their field. It’s a chance to engage in open discussion around topics like ethics, values, pricing, setting industry standards and the overall business of wellness.

On the opening and closing weekends, this wellness sanctuary also plays host to a wellness marketplace. From Friday to Sunday at the start and end of April, you can purchase a variety of wellness products by local brands and artisans.

To say goodbye to the building before it gets torn down for redevelopment, there will also be a closing session, A Sonic Farewell to PIL .

“One of the things that sets Well Commune: Shenton apart is the sense of community that it fosters between wellness consumers, practitioners and brands. It is a space that encourages fearless experimentation for all parties involved. You’ll have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for self-care and personal growth. Whether you attend a workshop or simply hang out in the communal space, you’ll feel a sense of warmth and connection, you’ll have a safe space to explore healing modalities with no judgement – something that’s hard to find in other wellness spaces.” says Anastasia Ling, Founder of Well Commune.

Well Commune: Shenton is a unique and transformative experience that’s not to be missed. If you’re looking to improve your wellbeing, connect with a supportive community, and explore new ways to care for yourself, this pop-up is the perfect place to start.

INFORMATION

Website

www.wellcommune.com

Book your tickets at https://www.klook.com/en-SG/tetris/promo/wellcommuneshenton/

(on sale now; please purchase all tickets online before arriving on-site)

Well Commune: Shenton is located at

140 Cecil Street, PIL Building, Level 13

