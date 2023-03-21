AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Regent Taipei Collaborates with Little Tree Food to Present the Ultimate All-You-Can-Eat Michelin Green Star Vegetarian Breakfast

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

TAIPEI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the pandemic, people have grown more health-conscious than ever. In response, Regent Taipei has teamed up with Little Tree Food, Taipei’s well-loved Michelin Green Star vegetarian restaurant, to create a specially curated healthy breakfast section at Brasserie, CNN’s most recommended buffet restaurant. The “Michelin Green Star Vegetarian Breakfast” offers an unlimited variety of healthy and delicious vegetarian breakfast items carefully curated by Little Tree Food’s executive chef Tim Hsu. This hearty buffet breakfast is available from 7AM to 10AM daily at $880 NTD per person.

The Michelin Green Star restaurant, Little Tree Food, which promotes sustainable cuisine, first appeared in the 2021 Taipei-Taichung Michelin Guide. Since then, the award-winning restaurant has succeeded in reducing food waste, emphasizing the concept of real food, sourcing local ingredients ethically, and making healthy eating a part of every day life. The new breakfast section at Brasserie will feature a range of vegetarian dishes incorporating locally grown small-farm produce and internationally popular superfoods like acai berries, chia seeds, oats, and more. These dishes combine health, environmental sustainability, and deliciousness, with the goal of making vegetarianism a part of people’s daily lives.

Two of the dishes prepared by chef Tim include the Açaí Bowl and the Glow Bowl. The Açaí Bowl uses the “world’s best superfood” – acai berries – along with frozen blueberries and raspberries rich in anthocyanins and antioxidant compounds, and blends them with almond milk to create a naturally sweet and textured breakfast bowl. Inspired by the Hawaiian Poké Bowl, the Glow Bowl features cubed konjac and tofu boiled with beetroot juice, producing a ruby-like shine similar to raw tuna. The bowl is complemented by a Japanese-style sauce made with low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi, and sriracha, making it even healthier and more delicious than a real tuna poké bowl.

The most eye-catching drink at the new breakfast section, The Great Detox Juice, is made with fresh basil, which is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E and is known as a cancer-fighting superfood. It is combined with apple cider vinegar, which helps balance the body’s pH, and orange juice, then mixed with honey to create a sweet and tangy drink with a rich and fruity aroma. The chef has also created 3 special sauces, Ginger White Wine Vinegar Sauce, Loquat Sesame Sauce, and Mint Cucumber Yogurt Sauce and recommends pairing these nutrient and antioxidant-rich sauces with our myriad of fresh seasonal vegetables. This ultimate vegetarian breakfast is not one to miss!

For Inquiries and Reservations: please contact (02) 2523-8000 ext. 3870 Brasserie

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality – Silks Hotel Group is reimagining a future of sustainable wellbeing. By turning crisis into opportunity during the pandemic, we have integrated new aspects of sustainability into guests’ every day experiences. Through the continual practice of co-learning, co-creating, co-sustaining, and co-thriving, we aim to encourage self-development within colleagues, integrate new visions of sustainable development, and integrate service into our daily lives. We believe that the power of service can move the world, making people, communities, and the environment flourish while creating a positive impact for future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world into Taiwan. Join us on our continued journey towards a safer and healthier reimagined future!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/regent-taipei-collaborates-with-little-tree-food-to-present-the-ultimate-all-you-can-eat-michelin-green-star-vegetarian-breakfast-301776967.html

SOURCE Regent Taipei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.