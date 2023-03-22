BLUETTI AC180 Debut in Australia to Hit A Milestone in Portable Power

SYDNEY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a market leader in the energy storage industry, is about to unveil AC180 on 4 May. Designed with a bunch of improvements that kit it up a notch, it’s a long-anticipated model for emergency backup, sudden blackouts, excursions, and more.

To boost the off-grid lifestyle, BLUETTI equips AC180 with a 1800W output and 1152Wh capacity, covering almost all power demands of essentials at home or in the wild. Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode of 2700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, heater, etc.

In view of portability, AC180 is ultra compact for effortless transportation as it measures 340mmｘ247mmｘ317mm (H x W x H) and weighs only 17kg, making it easy to carry around on the way to the next campsite.

For outdoor enthusiasts explore off the beaten track far from the main grid, the reliable power source is always on call as AC180 supports up to 1440W Turbo Charging, 0-80% SOC only takes about 45mins! Get it charged before packing up for the getaway, plenty of power is ready to hit the road shortly.

Given the UPS system, there’s no need to worry about losing data or hardware damage in the event of a power outage since AC180 can automatically detect the blackout once it occurs and seamlessly switch over in 20ms that no one can even notice.

Keeping high security and longevity in mind, BLUETTI adopts safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells and guarantees a worry-free warranty for as long as 5 years, which really sets it apart from most competitors throughout the market.

“Our R&D team once envisioned a power station integrated with portability, capability, and cost performance, and now we’ve made it come true. AC180 has everything users could possibly need without costing an arm and a leg”, said James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That’s why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ .

