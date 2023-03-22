Dataxet Group Operation in Malaysia Wins Prestigious Brand Laureate Award for Sustainable Business

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — dataxet:nama, a leading media intelligence company in Malaysia, has been awarded the prestigious Brand Laureate Award for Sustainable Business in Malaysia. The award recognizes the company’s outstanding resilience and performance in growing the business through the pandemic and industry disruption.

The Brand Laureate Awards is an international showcase established to recognize top-tier achievement for brands who exhibit the ability to See Beyond, Move Beyond and Go Beyond. The award is given to companies that have demonstrated superior business and brand practices to achieve significant growth and industry excellence.

In 2020, dataxet:nama became part of Dataxet Pte Ltd, the fastest growing media intelligence provider in Asia with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. Dataxet offers a comprehensive suite of market-leading products to help customers leverage social, mainstream, influencer and online data for better brand and communications performance. This includes their AI-enabled DXT360 integrated intelligence platform and EVO strategic framework that delivers actionable insights into audiences, categories, content and competitors.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized for our commitment to customer growth and success.” said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Dataxet Group “Our model of delivering world-class capabilities with local market expertise across the region is creating the next generation of value in our industry.”

Chris Seto, Managing Director of dataxet:nama noted that “We’re proud that our people are recognized for their ability to deliver great service and insights no matter how big the challenge. Every day, we empower that commitment with our advanced, integrated platform to help clients achieve their brand and marketing goals.” With these core principals in mind, this has made our business resilience and provide a strong growth.

This award underscores Dataxet’s dedication to making media intelligence a key strategic resource for brands and organizations seeking greater communication impact in today’s dynamic marketplace.

For more information on dataxet:nama and its award-winning services, please visit https://dataxet.namaasia.com/.

