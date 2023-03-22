GEARING UP FOR PFFM 2023 WITH SIGNING OF MOU

MANILA, Philippines, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A strong partnership has been sealed for the upcoming Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) 2023.

PFFM, a furniture import sourcing trade show will be held on 5-7 July 2023 at SMX Convention Centre, Metro Manila.

A signing of MOU of Cooperation between PFFM organizer, Derrisen Sdn Bhd with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and the Hotel & Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP) took place on 8 and 9 March respectively in Manila.

The two associations will lend their support in promoting PFFM to their members by inviting them to the event to source furniture and furnishings products for their companies.

PFFM will be an effective and efficient trading platform for new business opportunities in the Philippines’ market, bringing together diverse choices of high-quality furniture and furnishing products from Malaysia and Philippines, as well as from Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan, and rest of ASEAN Countries, for the sourcing needs of local market.

The organizer aims to attract 8,000 visitors to the three-day event that will feature 150 exhibitors spread over 7,000 sqm of exhibition floor. PFFM will showcase best-selling furniture, the latest trends and market demands, offering brand visibility and cost effective business under one roof.

“We are excited to organize this one-of-its-kind trade show whereby PFFM 2023 will bring in companies to the Philippines to offer quality products to the market. At the same time, encourage more business connections between the local players and international participants,” says Ms Jo Teh, Director of Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

PHOA President Mr Arthur M Lopez says the association is excited to work with Derrisen in promoting PFFM 2023. “PFFM 2023 will provide an excellent platform for current and future players in the Philippine hotel industry to explore business and networking opportunities in the hospitality and furnishings industry,” says Mr Lopez.

PHOA is a non-stock, non-profit organization composed of owners of Philippine’s major accommodation providers – hotels, resorts, tourist inns, pension houses, serviced apartments and the like. Since 1977, the association has been protecting and promoting the common interests of its members by pooling together talents and resources for the development of the Philippine hospitality industry.

“PFFM provides an excellent networking opportunity for HRAP to share the needs of the hospitality industry with the participating companies. We look forward to the successful staging of this event this coming July in Manila,” says President of HRAP, Mr Eugene T Yap.

HRAP is the recognized industry association with a nationwide network of members, HRAP ensures that the interests and concerns of the industry are given priority and due attention by the national leadership.

For more information, visit PFFM website (www.pffmfurniture.com) and follow PFFM on social media (FB & LinkedIn: Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market; Instagram: pffm_ph).

Notes to Editors:

About PFFM (www.pffmfurniture.com)

Philippines Furniture Furnishing Market (PFFM), a first-of-its-kind furniture import sourcing trade show aims to bring together furniture companies from Asia regions to provide an effective and efficient trading platform for new business opportunities in the Filipino market, offering diverse choices of high-quality furniture and furnishing products to fulfil the sourcing needs of local market.

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd

A Malaysian-based company specialising in organizing business events for the trade industry, Derrisen is helmed by a passionate and professional team of event strategists dedicated to providing a catalyst for the industry’s growth and development. It has years of combined expertise in project management, operations, sales and marketing as well as experiences in managing various leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in the region.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gearing-up-for-pffm-2023-with-signing-of-mou-301778111.html

SOURCE PFFM