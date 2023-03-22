AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

BRI Named as Market Leader and Best Service Provider in the Euromoney Trade Finance Awards 2023

PRNewswire March 22, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) was awarded the Market Leader and Best Service categories in the Euromoney Trade Finance Awards 2023. This is in recognition of their efforts to strengthen superior financial services, in line with their vision of becoming ‘The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia‘ and ‘Champion of Financial Inclusion’ by 2025.

Euromoney conducted a survey and analyzed responses from thousands of trade finance customers to rank banking/financial service providers across various global, regional, and domestic categories. BRI was the only national bank from Indonesia to hold the top position in the ‘Best Service-Basic Materials in Asia Pacific‘ and ‘Market Leader’ categories.

Agus Noorsanto, BRI’s Director of Wholesale and Institutional Business, stated that this award is a form of international recognition and appreciation for BRI’s services. “We are grateful for the recognition given to BRI. This achievement serves as motivation for the company to continue pushing for our best services, including in financial trades.”

BRI is consistently innovating with various services, including the Integrated Wholesale SuperApps Platform, known as QLola by BRI. This platform allows customers to access numerous BRI wholesale products and services through a single login (single sign-on access), providing efficiency and flexibility. In addition, QLola by BRI simplifies various services, such as cash management transactions, financial trades, supply chain management, foreign exchange, investment services, financial dashboards, etc.

Furthermore, BRI not only implements digitalization in the cash management area, but also provides digital solutions for financial trades and guaranteed services. One of them is the Digital Trade Finance (DigiTrade), which provides convenience for customers in issuing domestic and international trade transaction instruments such as Domestic Letters of Credit. In meeting the needs of corporate invoice management, billing, and payment processes within the scope of supply chain management, all processes can also be done online and integrated with customer operational systems. The Digital Guarantee (Digital BG) services will support business customers in issuing and monitoring bank guarantees online.

With the support of the QLola by BRI platform, BRI will always provide efficiency and flexibility to customers to conduct transactions securely and conveniently, anytime and anywhere.

More information about BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id .

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bri-named-as-market-leader-and-best-service-provider-in-the-euromoney-trade-finance-awards-2023-301778196.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.