New Software for SmartChem® Discrete Analyzer Improves User Experience

PRNewswire March 23, 2023

SmartChem® Pro Software features data snapshots and videos that speed support

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KPM Analytics announced a new version of SmartChem® Pro Software used with its SmartChem® Discrete Wet Chemistry Analyzers. Compared to previous versions, the new software significantly improves user experience via several major enhancements, including a new simplified operator interface, improved operation flow, support of multiple test plans in one run, and most notably, a context-based troubleshooting guide with a library of videos and support documents to help users quickly identify the root cause of a problem. New contents in the support library are hosted in a cloud server so that a connected SmartChem® analyzer can be updated automatically. The new software is compatible with SmartChem® models 210 and 450 now, and 600 in the near future.

“The automated testing of soil, water, foods, and other samples involves sophisticated chemistry routines,” said Roberto Perchin, Global Business Development, KPM Analytics. The new software features—first in the industry—will make it faster and easier for SmartChem® system customers to use their equipment, add new test routines, and be confident that their results are accurate.”

Upgrade Available Now
The SmartChem® Pro Software upgrade is available now. Customers who are interested in upgrading to the new software or who want information on a new system may call the KPM sales team or visit the website.

About SmartChem® Discrete Analyzers
SmartChem® discrete analyzers are a wet chemistry platform for automated photometric and electrochemical analysis. They are used around the world to automate manual wet chemistry testing in environmental, industrial, and research laboratories. They offer a walk-away platform to increase a laboratory’s productivity. By automating regulatory and quality control testing, staff members are free to concentrate on other tasks while being assured of test repeatability, traceability, and regulatory compliance.

About KPM Analytics 
KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contact:             

Melanie Scott  

[email protected]   

314.704.0053  

 

SOURCE KPM Analytics

