Leading CE & Telecoms Speakers Unite at Inaugural OpenSync Summit to Usher in New Era for Open-Source Cloud Services

—As OpenSync passes its 50 certified devices milestone, the inaugural OpenSync Summit will bring together the growing ecosystem of service providers, device makers, and software developers for a 2-day conference in Taipei, March 28 & 29, 2023 to drive the smart spaces industry forward—

TAIPEI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OpenSync ® the fastest-growing, hardware- and cloud-agnostic, open-source framework that enables the curation, delivery, and support of services for smart spaces, including homes and small businesses, today announced the key speakers at the OpenSync Summit. This inaugural conference in Taipei, on March 28 and March 29, 2023, unites visionaries and thought leaders from the global broadband service provider and consumer electronics industries. An impressive speaker line-up will include senior executives from Bell Canada, Blue Stream Fiber, Broadcom, Cablenet Communication Systems, Edgecore Networks Corporation, Evolution Digital, LLC., JCOM, KAON BROADBAND, Midcontinent Communications, Qualcomm, and Sagemcom. The event will open with a keynote address from Fahri Diner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plume® , the event’s Platinum sponsor.

“I have monitored OpenSync’s explosive growth closely since its inception more than four years ago,” said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Industry Principal from Frost and Sullivan. “The support for the ecosystem—from world-leading service providers including Bell Canada, Charter Communications, Comcast, JCOM, and Liberty Global—and harmonization with significant industry standards such as OpenWRT and RDK has created significant momentum. OpenSync has quickly established itself as the global standard to enable service providers to deliver hardware-agnostic, cloud-driven experiences to their subscribers.”

The event also marks a significant milestone in OpenSync’s evolution as more than 50 devices from leading CE makers—including Adtran, AXON Networks, CastleNet Technology Inc., Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), CommScope, Comtrend, DZS Inc., Edgecore Networks Corporation, Evolution Digital, LLC., Hitron Technologies, Heights Telecom, HUMAX Networks, KAON BROADBAND, Sagemcom, Sercomm Corporation, TP-Link, VANTIVA, and Zyxel Communications Corporation—are now certified and available for deployment. Communications Service Providers (CSPs) who leverage the open source, cloud-driven framework have access to the widest choice of interoperable Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE).

The OpenSync Summit will bring together the service provider ecosystem to participate in a two-day event featuring presentations from industry luminaries including:

Alan Mcnaughtan , Director, Internet NPI & Footprint Strategy, Bell Canada

, Director, Internet NPI & Footprint Strategy, Josh Turiano , Senior Vice President Engineering, Blue Stream Fiber

, Senior Vice President Engineering, Blue Stream Fiber Kevin Narimatsu , Associate Director, Business Development, Broadcom

, Associate Director, Business Development, Broadcom Michalis Hadjikyriacou, Technology Innovation Manager, Cablenet Communication Systems

Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Product Management, Edgecore Networks Corporation

Marc Cohen , Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital, LLC.

, Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital, LLC. Yusuke Ujimoto , Managing Corporate Officer, General Manager, Business Innovation Unit, JCOM

, Managing Corporate Officer, General Manager, Business Innovation Unit, JCOM Carlos Santos , Global Executive Head of Products at KAON BROADBAND

, Global Executive Head of Products at KAON BROADBAND Eric Tijerina , Director of Network Architecture at Midcontinent Communications

, Director of Network Architecture at Midcontinent Communications Yifeng Tu , Senior Director of Technical Product Marketing, Qualcomm

, Senior Director of Technical Product Marketing, Qualcomm Peter Vandenengel , Vice President Broadband Solutions, Sagemcom

Live Q&A sessions with subject matter experts, demonstrations from technology partners, and hands-on training programs will deliver an invaluable experience to delegates who are looking to learn more and engage with the future of OpenSync. Cloud application developers, CSPs, and device makers will get a first-hand overview of the OpenSync roadmap, and access to real-world case studies from service providers that have adopted and benefited from the framework. Additionally, the event will help delegates understand the business benefits associated with OpenSync, including supporting interoperability and growth, how to access an expanding range of certified hardware, and the ability to scale and launch new cloud-driven services through new partnerships, and more.

OpenSync is field-proven over four years, and is now enabling more than 350 service providers to deliver cloud-driven experiences to over 48 million locations across more than 30 countries:

Following its launch in October 2018, OpenSync has grown rapidly with over 350 service providers now relying on the framework to deliver highly-personalized cloud-based experiences to over 48 million global locations, including homes, small businesses, and multi-dwelling units. Over 2.5 billion connected devices are now managed on OpenSync-powered networks across the largest software-defined network (SDN) for smart spaces in the world.

“OpenSync has established a thriving ecosystem of industry-leading companies working to ensure that digital services are delivered at the speed and scale demanded by modern consumers,” said Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync Officer. “At the OpenSync Summit, we’re bringing together experts from the service provider, device maker, and applications developer communities to catalyze knowledge transfer and accelerate the adoption of the best practices needed to harmonize standards and drive the smart spaces industry forward.”

Over 50 companies are participating in the OpenSync Summit including CSPs and device makers: 3KGroup OÜ, Adtran, AIROHA, Allion Labs, Alpha Networks Inc., Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), Arcadyan, Askey Computer Corp., Bell Canada, Blue Stream Fiber, Broadcom Inc., Bureau Veritas CPS Taiwan, Cablenet Communication Systems, CastleNet Technology Inc., Changjin Communication, Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd., Ciena, Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), Cognitive Systems Corp., CommScope, Comtrend Corporation, Cortina Access, Inc., D-Link, DEKRA, Delta Electronics, Inc., Edgecore Networks Corporation, Evolution Digital, LLC., Foxconn, Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd., General Mobile, Inc, Hitron Technologies, Homeplus Digital Co., Ltd., Intramedia Inc., JCOM, Kyrio, KAON BROADBAND, Kbro Co., LTD L&T Technology Services, LiChien Paper Products Co., Ltd., Luxshare Precision, MaxLinear, MediaTek Inc., Mercury Corporation, Midcontinent Communications, Plume, Qualcomm. Sagemcom, SEI Robotics, Sercomm Corporation, Senao Networks, Inc., Shenzhen Changjin Communication Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co. LTD, Shenzhen SEI Robotics, SpanIdea Systems, Strong TV/Skyworth Digital, Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom Co., Ltd, TP-Link Australia, Ubee Interactive, Wistron NeWeb Corporation, WUHAN IPG TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD, XAVi Technologies Corporation, XSquare Communications, and Zyxel Communications Corporation.

About OpenSync

OpenSync is the fastest-growing, hardware- and cloud-agnostic, open-source framework that enables the curation, delivery, and support of services and device management for smart life. As an open source framework, OpenSync creates a secure, open, and unified networking ecosystem for consumers and businesses to maximize their data potential. With over 2.5 billion devices managed to date, OpenSync harmonizes with initiatives like RDK and OpenWRT and is widely deployed by leading global CSPs and device makers to support residential and enterprise WiFi and IP-delivered services. With OpenSync, ecosystem partners can gain valuable data insights across all hardware platforms with uniform data, deploy new services at rapid speed, and create new business opportunities. The OpenSync community provides a platform for collaboration, learning, teaching, and building together.

