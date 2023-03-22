AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

PRNewswire March 22, 2023

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) presented 22 products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction trade show, with signed deals and tentative deals totaling 600 million yuan (about 87.1 million U.S. dollars) in the first three days of the week-long event.

The trade show is held triennially in Las Vegas. Compared with the previous show, Zoomlion expanded exhibition products by nearly 60 percent this time, covering products and parts of seven categories.

Zoomlion showed its competency in the sections of concrete machinery, mobile crane machinery and tower crane machinery at the exhibition.

For example, the 50X-6RZ concrete machinery is safe, environmental-friendly, and easy to operate. It is also equipped with local chassis and has been used in many projects in the U.S.

The trade show also saw a deal of an 800-tonne crane, breaking the record of China’s exports to south American market in terms of capacity.

Besides, a detailed demonstration of products and design has been presented in the section of tower crane this year.

As for an emerging section of earthmoving equipment, Zoomlion displayed seven types of products in this exhibition, up from two of the previous show, to cater to different needs of customers.

North America plays a key role in the company’s strategy to go global, said Bruce Liu, general manager assistant with Zoomlion International, adding that the company has always put localization first when expanding business in global markets. It has been trying to present quality products that can cater to the needs of more local clients.

It is learned that the firm entered the North American market in 2007. With 16 years of history in the local market, Zoomlion has set up a subsidiary in the region and promoted its various products including concrete machinery, tower crane, and crawler crane in the United States.

The massive show of CONEXPO-CON/AGG ran from March 14 to March 18, showcasing the latest equipment advances and newest technology applications in every field of construction. Covering over 3 million square feet of exhibit space, the 2023 show drew over more than 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333291.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

