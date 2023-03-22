AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

IR Collaborate Supports Ribbon Core Session Border Controllers

PRNewswire March 22, 2023
  • This enhancement provides added end-to-end visibility for multiple communication systems.

SYDNEY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI), a leading global performance management and analytics provider, has announced enhanced support for Ribbon Core Session Border Controllers (SBCs) when used in Microsoft Teams direct routing.  This enhancement is delivered as part of the IR Collaborate cloud and hybrid solution. The enhancements include an additional set of dashboards and a new user interface for SBC monitoring, supporting AudioCodes and Ribbon Core.

Session Border Controllers are a critical component in a successful Microsoft Teams environment, allowing customers to connect Teams to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) as well as other Private Branch Exchange (PBX) or Unified Communication (UC) systems. This allows customers to leverage existing investments while better optimizing hybrid collaboration.

“At IR, our ongoing focus is to improve experience management within Unified Communications and Collaboration ecosystems. With added support for Ribbon Core SBCs, we can facilitate more interoperability, control, and monitoring of these ecosystems,” said Jason Andrews, Head of Collaborate Products, IR. “This enhancement enables us to provide scalable solutions across the server and cloud platforms.”  

IR’s cloud platform now hosts both vendor-specific and vendor-agnostic views,  allowing customers to see their entire SBC estate in a single view, regardless of the vendor. While the IR hybrid solution now includes new dynamic dashboards, allowing users to select the metrics and delivery view critical to them.

IR Collaborate provides complete visibility into carrier networks while supporting multi-tenanted SBCs. Monitoring these SBCs provides added insights that cannot be understood using vendor-specific tools. All Microsoft customers using direct routing will benefit from this end-to-end visibility especially large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ir-collaborate-supports-ribbon-core-session-border-controllers-301778481.html

SOURCE IR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.