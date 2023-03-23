Syncron Automated Dealer-to-Dealer Inventory Solution Named an OEM Off-Highway 2022 Top New Product Award Recipient

Syncron D2D received the top new product award for its ability to efficiently fulfill backorders, minimize obsolete stock and returns, reduce downtime and improve customer satisfaction.

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OEM Off-Highway, the nationally recognized magazine serving product development teams for mobile OEMs globally, has selected Syncron Dealer to Dealer (D2D), an automated dealer-to-dealer inventory solution, as one of the favored new mobile on- and off-road component and technology products of 2022.

The 2022 Top New Products represent the top new component and technology introductions that exhibit innovation, quality, efficiency and productivity in the mobile on- and off-road equipment manufacturing space.

The awarded products are based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on OEMOffHighway.com and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

Syncron Dealer to Dealer (D2D) is a solution package that improves horizontal interactions across supply chains and easily facilitates transactions between independent dealers. With a backorder recovery feature that identifies potential selling dealers in your network, Syncron D2D helps OEMs efficiently fulfill orders, minimize obsolete inventory, reduce shipping costs and parts returns, shorten wait times and improve customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

“Syncron D2D helps OEMs and their dealer networks meet or exceed their margin and sustainability goals,” said Sarang Sambare, senior director of industry solutions, Syncron. “Reducing backorders, obsolete stock and returns while providing same-day deliveries improves the end-customer experience and takes cost out of the business.”

Furthermore, the D2D backorder recovery feature triggers a comprehensive dealer network stock search and automatically sends requests to dealers. Its item locator feature provides easier access and better visibility into the stock situation across your entire dealer network, streamlining your spare parts supply chain.

“Innovation is born from disruption. In the off-highway and on-highway mobile equipment sectors, fuel prices, emission regulation and efficiency improvements are disrupting the industry,” said Lori Ditoro, editor, OEM Off-Highway. “From this disruption and the fact that end-user requirements have risen, OEM equipment components have improved.”

“These assets have advanced reliably and decreased carbon dioxide and NOx emissions,” continued Ditoro. “They have also given equipment efficiency gains in multiple industries, including construction, agriculture and mining. We are excited to share the Top New Products Award winners with our audience!”

Additional information on the award recipients can be found in the November/December issue of OEM Off-Highway.

About Syncron

Syncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world’s new service economy. We optimize aftermarket business profitability and working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customers to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service with more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high-tech, aerospace, and other industries. Our Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform offers leading aftermarket sales and service solutions to effectively plan, price, and service your customers. CSX Cloud offers our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences while driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributor’s business. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com .

