ADVANCING THE PETROCHEMICALS AND FERTILIZER INDUSTRY

Sustainable Fertilizer Technologies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over 150 representatives from across the region’s petrochemical and fertilizer sectors met in the capital earlier this week to discuss pathways to make their industries more sustainable and competitive.

The Sustainable Fertilizer Technologies Seminar followed by a networking luncheon was organised by Stamicarbon, the innovation and license company of Maire Group, a global provider of urea technology, and supported by the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA), Fertilizer Industry Association of Malaysia (FIAM) and Oil and Gas Asia (OGA) trade show.

The seminar was also well attended by representatives from government, regulatory bodies, and corporate sectors from the region.

With the effects of climate change and rising food security concerns, participants heard from experts covering a range of topics including insights into new technologies and optimisation of fertilizer plants.

Under the spotlight was “green” ammonia which is gaining attention and interest as a solution to produce carbon-free fertilizers and a clean fuel source for shipping.

Speakers also highlighted the role of smart fertilizers to reduce Malaysia’s current heavy dependence on imported fertilizers and to increase crop yields for farmers.

Mr. Philip Kong, Vice President of MPA, and Mr. Leong Kin Kieat, Chairman of FIAM, were joined by senior executives Dr. Luciano Giorgi (Vice President, Malaysia Region, Maire) and Stephen Zwart (Vice President Licensing, Stamicarbon) who all delivered speeches as part of the event.

OGA, the largest meeting place for the oil and gas industry in Southeast Asia, is hosting its 2023 edition from Sept 13 to 15. The show will be working with leading organisations including MPA to advance industry knowledge in open sessions on the trade floor.

Notes to Editor

STAMICARBON BV

Stamicarbon, the innovation and license company of Maire Group, designs and licenses fertilizer plant technologies, with urea, green ammonia, and nitric acid being the core businesses. As pioneers with a higher purpose, they have the vision to help enable the world to feed itself and improve the quality of life. As a global leader in fertilizer technologies, they have licensed more than 260 urea plants and realized more than 100 revamping and optimization projects. With 75 years of knowledge and experience, they offer clients customized solutions and services to maintain, improve and optimize plants in every stage of their life cycle, focusing on sustainable fertilizer production.

Stamicarbon’s headquarters is in Sittard, The Netherlands, with a sales office in the USA and representative offices in Russia and China. For more information: www.stamicarbon.com.

MALAYSIAN PETROCHEMICALS ASSOCIATION (MPA)

MPA is an industry association representing the petrochemical industry of Malaysia. MPA was formed in 1997 and is registered with the Registrar of Societies in Malaysia. At present, members of MPA include companies engaging in the manufacture and trading of petrochemicals and plastic resins, as well as companies providing services required by the petrochemical industry. For more information: www.mpa.org.my

FERTILIZER INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA (FIAM)

Established in 1987, FIAM’s objectives are to promote the Malaysian fertilizers, to foster a close cooperation between the government as well as other authorities, to enhance trade facilities, to continuously improve the quality and standards and to provide other fertilizer industry related services. For more information: www.fiam.org.my

SOURCE Oil & Gas Asia (OGA)