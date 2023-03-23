INCIT appoints SIT’s Associate Professor Yee Fook Cheong as first Academia Fellow in its global network

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) has recently named Associate Professor Yee Fook Cheong of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) an Academia Fellow of INCIT. Assoc Prof Yee is the first individual to join INCIT’s network of partners and collaborators in this capacity.

A highly qualified and experienced manufacturing expert, Assoc Prof Yee is part of SIT’s Engineering Cluster. He is a Certified Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) Assessor who spent over 30 years in the field, working in aerospace manufacturing and the defence industry, among others. In 2013, he joined SIT to impart his skills and knowledge, and to help cultivate the next generation of aspiring engineers.

Academia has a critical role to play in driving the development and adoption of new transformation frameworks and related technologies, which can help businesses to create value while contributing to a more sustainable future.

As an Academia Fellow, Assoc Prof Yee will work with INCIT to help move the needle on INCIT’s goals, to drive greater innovation and to grow and develop the preferred ESG ecosystem for manufacturers globally. Together, Assoc Prof Yee and INCIT will promote Industry X.0 capabilities to holistically drive digital transformation in the context of sustainability, future-proof skills, the circular economy, digital policies and more. The professor will also help develop and create use cases to predefine digitalisation development steps and future frameworks.

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Associate Professor Yee Fook Cheong as an INCIT Academia Fellow. This will enable the development of new transformation frameworks to support manufacturing companies in prioritising productivity, resilience and sustainability,” said Raimund Klein, Founder and CEO of INCIT.

“I’m honoured to be offered this opportunity to contribute to the wider manufacturing community,” said Assoc Prof Yee. “I look forward to working closely with INCIT, so that we can better enable manufacturing transformation and the shift towards greater productivity, resilience and sustainability across the globe.”

The INCIT Membership programme scope includes but is not limited to:

Create ecosystem to support national and international business agendas

Collaborate to innovate and create new ESG thought leadership approaches

Participate in platform mentorship to co-create INCIT’s upcoming prioritisation indexes

Define future Technology and Innovation Drivers for different industry segments

Produce white paper(s) in context of ESG, the circular economy and/or sustainability, leveraging INCIT’s database

Drive XIRI – INDUSTYX.0 taxonomy – consulting approach for companies and governments to build and train the factory of the future (industry-segment specific)

Participate in conceptional work on global market challenges

Develop and advance ESG data consultancy as a service, which includes ESG data portal design and its visualisation

About INCIT (INCIT.org)

Founded with the goal to spearhead global manufacturing transformation, the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) champions the Industry 4.0 journeys of manufacturers, and advocates for the global rise of smart manufacturing. INCIT is an independent, non-government institute that develops and deploys globally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts and programmes for all manufacturing stakeholders, in order to help spark digital transformation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/incit-appoints-sits-associate-professor-yee-fook-cheong-as-first-academia-fellow-in-its-global-network-301779533.html

SOURCE INCIT