10×1000 Tech for Inclusion Certified over 1,700 Fintech Learners in 2022

The learning platform’s alumni network has expanded to 92 countries and regions worldwide since its launch in 2021

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fintech learning platform 10×1000 Tech for Inclusion (“10×1000”) announced today that in 2022, a total of 1,741 learners were certified to have completed the platform’s Fintech Foundation Program and Fintech Leadership Program, an increase of more than 63% year-on-year.

The top five countries where most learners came from were the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Thailand, and Pakistan. Females made up 48% of the certified learners and more than 20% came from micro, small or medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Citing 2022 as another successful year, Ms. Jennifer Tan, Program Head of 10×1000, said: “The 10×1000 learning platform was rolled out in 2021. By the end of 2022, the total number of alumni reached 2,808 and spanned 92 countries and regions. We believe that a truly global curriculum is the program’s core and unique advantage, which has allowed it to attract and engage such a robust global community of learners. We couldn’t have achieved this without the support of our lecturers and partners worldwide.”

“We are proud to have engaged more than 40 experts and scholars from around 20 countries and regions to participate in the creation of the curriculum. Together they bring expertise and real-life learnings to enhance the mindset, knowledge, and skills required to equip our learners to become the next generation of leaders in the digital economy,” she added.

The program recognized three of 10×1000’s partners for the “2022 10×1000 Inclusion Awards.” Fintech Alliance.ph, Jokkolabs and The Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Indonesia (“Kominfo”) were recognized for their contributions to making the program more inclusive.

The Fintech Alliance.ph from the Philippines recruited 573 learners who completed the program in 2022, of whom 356 were female learners.

recruited 573 learners who completed the program in 2022, of whom 356 were female learners. Jokkolabs launched the Fintech Foundation Program in French to cater to learners in Africa . In 2022, 60 French-speaking learners from a total of 17 African countries and regions completed the program.

. In 2022, 60 French-speaking learners from a total of 17 African countries and regions completed the program. Kominfo from Indonesia brought on 243 graduates from 205 organizations, of which 72 are from MSMEs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Lito Villanueva, Chairman of Fintech Alliance.ph, said: ” As the country’s fintech industry continues to grow and prosper, this program is a valuable driver. Together with 10×1000, we are pleased to continue playing the role of an active investor in the minds and talents of the Philippines and to bolster the foundation of inclusive fintech and digital ecosystem. We are confident that our efforts have placed the Philippines on the map of a growing digital world.”

To make the program more accessible, 10×1000 has also announced several new initiatives for 2023:

New languages : Fintech Foundation Program and Green Fintech Miniseries will be made available in Bahasa Indonesia; Green Fintech Miniseries will also be made available in French.

: Fintech Foundation Program and Green Fintech Miniseries will be made available in Bahasa Indonesia; Green Fintech Miniseries will also be made available in French. New mini-series: A new miniseries on digital financial services is to be launched.

About 10×1000 Tech for Inclusion

10×1000 Tech for Inclusion is an open and global fintech learning platform that enables learners to become drivers of digital economic growth. Its mission is to nurture and inspire 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for the next ten years. 10×1000 is a philanthropic initiative launched jointly by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Alipay in 2018.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/10×1000-tech-for-inclusion-certified-over-1-700-fintech-learners-in-2022–301779660.html

SOURCE Ant Group