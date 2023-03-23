AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FP Markets launches cTrader to compliment its existing market-leading offering

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Adds cTrader to its existing range of platforms which includes Metatrader 4 and 5

SYDNEY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FP Markets has increased its suite of trading platforms in another move to meet the evolving needs of its traders and investors, providing its clients with a range of choices to suit trading styles and preferences, and giving them the professional tools they need to succeed. cTrader is an all-in-one trading experience that caters to short-term traders and longer-term position investors seeking access to multiple asset classes, including Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, ETFs, Bonds and Digital Currencies.

 

FP Markets adds cTrader to its Platforms List

 

The innovative cTrader Platform can be used through either FP Markets Demo or Live Accounts and is accessible on both Desktop and Mobile devices, allowing for flexibility and convenience. The FP Markets cTrader Trading Platform delivers a unique experience for novice and experienced traders, allows traders the ability to hedge, scalp, and the use of automated or manual trading strategies and is recognised for its fast execution speeds, customisable interface, advanced charting capabilities, and a broad selection of technical indicators.

Craig Allison, FP Markets Chief Executive Officer, stated: “FP Markets is committed to constantly improving its forex offering and adding CTrader to our wide-range of trading platforms is testament to this. Our market share swings towards the more sophisticated segment of traders and we have been inundated with requests for an additional platform with more institutional-style characteristics. The addition of the cTrader trading platform offering allows our clients the choice to further shape their trading experience with us. Our experienced team prides itself on consistently offering clients competitive pricing, fast execution, and service excellence.”

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments, delivering access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Digital Currencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry. Over the past 18 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support, are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since its establishment in 2005, FP Markets continues to develop its technological capabilities and expand its product offering, allowing investors to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 17 years of industry experience.
  • FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on its pro account.
  • Download FP Markets’ Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, cTrader and Iress.
  • The company’s outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded “The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award” five years running from Investment Trends.
  • FP Markets has been awarded as the “Global Forex Value Broker” for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021,2022) at the Global Forex Awards.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the “Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU” at the Global Forex Awards 2021.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the “Best Forex Broker in the EU” and the “Best Forex Partners Programme” at the Global Forex Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets has been awarded “Best Trade Execution” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com.

 

FP Markets Logo

 

SOURCE FP Markets

