AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Aetina Partners with Hailo to Launch Multi-Inference AI Solutions at the Edge during ISC West 2023

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

NEW TAIPEI CITY, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina and Hailo join forces to launch multi-inference AI solutions that involve object recognition AI models, Aetina’s AI inference platform—AIP-SQ67, and AI-MXM-H84A MXM that is built with 4x Hailo-8™ AI accelerators. Empowered by Aetina’s AI-MXM-H84A MXM module that provides up to 104 Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS) of AI performance from Hailo’s AI processors, the AIP-SQ67 platform delivers enough computing power to enable real-time video analytics processing and multiple, low-latency AI inference tasks at the edge.

Aetina Partners with Hailo to Launch Multi-Inference AI Solutions That Involve AI Inference Platform AIP-SQ67 and Hailo-8™ AI accelerators

The AI solutions are capable of detecting different objects including humans, vehicles, and analyzing many video datasets from several cameras at the same time, which makes the solutions ideal for various applications in cities and transportation systems. The solutions will be showcased by Aetina and Hailo during ISC West 2023.

Aetina’s MegaEdge AI Inference Platforms

AIP-SQ67—part of Aetina’s MegaEdge family—features an Intel® 12th Gen Core™ processor, and has expansion slots for one MXM and up to two M.2 AI accelerators. The x86 AI computer, designed for high velocity data analytics, has different types of I/O configuration accommodating a wide range of peripherals and sensor devices, enabling the platform to cater a broad spectrum of AI verticals.

MXM Empowered by Hailo-8™ edge AI Processors

The AI-MXM-H84A MXM is designed with four Hailo-8™ edge AI processors; each of the processors provides up to 26 TOPS of AI performance. With an architecture that takes advantage of the core properties of neural networks, the edge AI processor allows edge devices to run deep learning applications at full scale more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. The AI-MXM-H84A MXM, due to its small-sized form factor, can be easily integrated into a variety of embedded systems to handle heavy inference workloads.

Hailo’s AI Accelerators

Hailo offers deep learning processors for diverse computer vision tasks such as data classification, object detection, semantic segmentation, pose estimation, instance segmentation, depth estimation, and more. Hailo’s comprehensive software suite helps shorten the AI projects development cycles, and can be used to create fast prototypes on computing devices built with Hailo’s edge AI processors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina-partners-with-hailo-to-launch-multi-inference-ai-solutions-at-the-edge-during-isc-west-2023-301779917.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.