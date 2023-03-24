AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Focus Technologies launches CLEAR® Localize at NAB 2023

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

A powerful platform that will change the way you manage your Localization Process    

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of AI-powered technology solutions for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, is proud to announce the launch of CLEAR® Localize, a cloud-based process automation platform that simplifies the Localization process at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas.   

Prime Focus Technologies

At PFT, we know overseeing Localization processes across different geographies isn’t a walk in the park. Managing multiple projects, spreadsheets, vendors, languages, and services, across time zones and logging into multiple vendor-specific systems makes the entire process cumbersome. If your localization management is taking over your calendar, it’s time to make a change.    

You deserve a simple solution that makes the Localization process easy and enjoyable!  

Introducing CLEAR® Localize  

It streamlines communication with multiple vendors while giving you complete transparency into progress updates and estimated delivery dates. No more time wasted on emails and calls chasing progress updates. Always stay up to speed.

Here’s how CLEAR® Localize can help you:

Simplify Localization process

  • A simple, secure interface connecting localization vendors and freelancers globally to manage multiple orders, languages, and media for seamless localization operations  
  • Easy onboarding of new vendors for quicker initiation  
  • Frame accurate subtitle and audio reviews with a multi-language subtitle and audio player
  • Ability to automatically convert subtitles to any format and conform existing subtitles

Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity

  • Fully automated Media Logistics on S3 where you receive source media, access & share reference material, and collect deliverables
  • Low-Code / No-Code ready-to-use platform with event-driven information exchange on AWS SNS
  • Flexible process automation with validations on deliverables like profanity checks and language labels as required by your localization workflows

Visibility and Transparency

  • Title-level dashboard with a summary of order status, turnaround times, and vendor performance, giving you peace of mind 
  • Transparency into project progress and delivery date 

“A study by Nimdzi Insights found that localization project managers spend an average of 2 hours per day or even more on administrative tasks, such as email communication, progress tracking, and file management.” Said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President, and Global Head of Product Management at PFT. “Many companies we work with report that their localization management process takes longer than expected. Our endeavor with CLEAR® Localize is to help you stay on track and change how you manage your Localization Process for the better. I’ll see you at the show!”.     

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® Localize at W1755.
To schedule a meeting with us, click here. 

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

