AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Document360 launches API documentation feature to their knowledge base solution

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Document360 has launched yet another intuitive feature to their documentation suite. The new API documentation feature is well-suited for developers to create full-fledged documentation for API reference. With the new feature, developers can take API references and produce developer-friendly documentation.

Speaking about the feature, Saravana Kumar, CEO & Founder of Document360, says, “Organizations of all dimensions depend on APIs to incite their digital transformation and API documentation is critical to their success. This feature will be a first-class and create pleasant developer experience.”

The new API documentation support comes with the following features:

  1. Swagger/OpenAPI import – Add API references using OpenAPI V2 &V3 to read and fetch the specific details from the existing OpenAPI files.
  2. File URL – Create API documentation by entering the URL of hosted OAS file
  3. Powerful search – Allows developers to find endpoints, reference documentation, and schemas effortlessly with a wide search.
  4. API reference – Easy to use interface, try API calls, and receive real information back, including error codes and header details.
  5. Try It – lets users run requests from the browser and view a real response from API.
  6. Manual Editor – allows users to generate a stunning and interactive API reference section.
  7. Generate code samples in real-time – allows developers to generate code samples instantly.
  8. Resync – Keep API documentation updated with resync functionality.
  9. Logs – Display the recorded steps in chronological order with the details such as Source type, date & status.

Manikandan Subramaniam, Director of Engineering, Document360, further explains, “Our easy and intuitive UI helps developers try API endpoints in real time and generates code samples in different languages. With the smart sync, you can keep your API documentation up-to-date. Effortlessly integrated with knowledge base documentation, it becomes a one-stop solution for all your documentation needs.”

About Document360

Document360 is a knowledge base solution engineered for growing companies for online self-service knowledge base for your Customers and Employees (accessed publicly or privately). It comes with an inbuilt knowledge base site and a knowledge base portal for editors and reviewers to manage the content. Companies can even create knowledge base incorporating the advantages of the portal and site. 

For more information about this news, please visit www.document360.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/document360-launches-api-documentation-feature-to-their-knowledge-base-solution-301780639.html

SOURCE Document360

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.