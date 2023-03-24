AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

THE NDC PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS COUNTRIES TO LEVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE WATER-CLIMATE NEXUS

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As global leaders come together today in New York for the United Nations 2023 Water Conference, the NDC Partnership is stepping up support for countries to put water at the heart of national economic policies and international decision-making. 

NDC Partnership Logo

“Increasingly, water is a stumbling block for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” says Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher. “We aim to make water the driver to achieve our ambitions on climate, diversity, equity and prosperity. To do so, we must organize our resources locally and globally. This means changing our approach in two fundamental ways. First, we need to change the focus of water governance and apply a Water Nexus approach. Second, we need to value water for its economic worth and its broader ecosystem benefits. Countries’ climate commitments, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), are critical to the success of this approach.” 

We must respond to the call to action from the Global Commission on the Economics of Water that “the world will fail on climate and development, if it fails on water.” Supporting water-climate adaptation and mitigation action is a way to implement development, climate and biodiversity goals. The Partnership supports countries to deliver on climate action, decreasing their climate vulnerability related to water and increasing public and private investments in Water-Nexus opportunities. Right now, 90% of countries’ NDCs, prioritize action on water for adaptation and roughly all National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) include water and sanitation as a priority sector (UNEP 2022). Yet implementation lags and financing is insufficient to ensure these targets are met.

Building on the momentum of the conference, with the initial financial support from the Netherlands of EUR 5 million, the NDC Partnership will provide technical assistance to countries to enhance the integration of water in formulating, updating, financing and implementing their NDCs. Specifically, the Partnership will provide guidance to countries on opportunities to strengthen NDC implementation through a water-climate nexus approach.

“With initial support from the Netherlands, the NDC Partnership will help countries leverage opportunities across the Water Nexus. We welcome the creativity of our partners like IFAD, in exploring how we can effectively work together on this issue and ask everyone engaged in the Partnership to similarly contribute to putting water at the heart of economic policy making,” says Minister Schreinemacher. 

 

SOURCE NDC Partnership

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.