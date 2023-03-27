AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  joint venture

Transcoding and Content Security Workflow Simplified: INKA Entworks’s PallyCon and Dolby Hybrik Join Hands for an Integrated Solution

PRNewswire March 27, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PallyCon, a premium, cloud-based content protection service from INKA Entworks has collaborated with Dolby Hybrik, a cloud media processing platform, to provide transcoding and top-notch content security services in a single workflow and in a simplified manner.

“The integration of Hybrik into PallyCon helps streaming services appropriately transcode their content quickly, easily, and affordably — and deliver it with studio-grade security,” says INKA Entworks CEO James Ahn.

Hybrik fits well in all of INKA Entworks criteria with its highly scalable, benchmark performance and professional-quality solutions. Its pricing model also met INKA Entworks expectations, making the entire workflow cost-effective. The state-of-the-art support from Dolby Hybrik helped INKA Entworks to rapidly move ahead with Hybrik, and the ease of integration made it the perfect fit for their business model.

With PallyCon’s rich feature set, including multi-DRM, forensic and distributor watermarking, and app security, and Dolby Hybrik‘s industry-leading video transcoding capabilities, the two platforms provide a comprehensive solution in a single SaaS workflow. Furthermore, Hybrik’s concurrent transcoding feature enables quick video processing, transcoding, and also supports multiple input formats, a wide range of codec with complex and multiple audio-video streams.

The whole process of integrating Hybrik was simpler as Dolby is very supportive in terms of setting up the environment, helping understand the API and documentation, resolving the queries and, above all, creating a demo account to build and validate the complete workflow with production quality before launching the service.

Customers can now eliminate the separate steps and expenses related to transcoding, and existing Hybrik customers can quickly and seamlessly enable PallyCon’s multi-DRM and forensic watermarking solutions while performing video transcoding.

Dolby Hybrik’s industry-leading transcoding capabilities, along with its concurrent transcoding and segment rendering options, perfectly blends with the criteria for INKA Entworks business model, enabling them to provide studio-grade content quality and Hollywood approved security at affordable pricing to its customers worldwide.

About PallyCon:

PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking,  Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Transcoding and packaging service and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

For more info, visit PallyCon.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]
+91-(0)22-40146908 

 

SOURCE PallyCon

