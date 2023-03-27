AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

LG HONORED WITH GM’S ‘SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR’ AWARD

PRNewswire March 27, 2023

Recognized for LG’s Outstanding Contributions as a Top Supplier in 2022 for Infotainment and Telematics Category

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as an excellent supplier for its achievements in the areas of infotainment and telematics at GM’s 31st Annual Supplier of the Year Award. This year’s ceremony, which took place this week in Texas, USA, centered on the theme of ‘Momentum’.

For nearly two decades, LG and GM have been teaming up to bring new innovations to the automotive industry. GM selected LG’s telematics control module for its OnStar service in 2006, and in 2016, based on an electric vehicle project carried out in partnership with LG. LG also provided the world’s first digital cockpit with P-OLED automotive displays for the groundbreaking 2021 New Cadillac Escalade, helping to raise the advanced in-vehicle experience and human-machine interface (HMI) design to new heights.

During the recent pandemic, LG continued to furnish GM with high-quality auto parts without any interruption, despite the difficulties caused by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Last year, LG also received the Supply Chain Guarantee Award from SAIC General Motors (SAIC-GM), the joint venture between GM and China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motor. Since 2014, GM has named LG a trustworthy supplier six times.

Through an extensive research and development program, and based on digitalization and the use of its advanced core technologies, LG is focusing on delivering new in-car experiences and greater value to its automaker partners. As part of this, LG is creating an innovative HMI for software-defined vehicles (SDV) that will integrate various vehicle components, collecting and analyzing real-time environmental data. The information displayed through the new HMI will support drivers to make better on-road decisions and help enhance the comfort and safety of all driving occupants.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

“As our steady and solid partnership with GM suggests, LG has become a trusted and respected innovative partner to leading players in the automotive industry,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “Moving forward, LG will continue to collaborate, create and contribute to the realization of the future mobility era.”

About LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, and automotive vision systems. As an ‘Innovation Partner for Future Mobility’, LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthened its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group, and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lg-honored-with-gms-supplier-of-the-year-award-301781661.html

SOURCE LG Electronics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.