AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CONNECTING BUYERS, SELLERS TO $1 TRILLION M&A MARKET WITH NEW DEAL DISCOVERY SaaS SOLUTION

PRNewswire March 28, 2023

Bankers Deals, a Deal Discovery Solution for Dealmakers Globally.

TORONTO, Mar 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dealmakers looking to sell or acquire a business generally rely on their personal relationship-based business network to find suitable opportunities or acquirors. This traditional approach is usually not optimal and can result in missing out on the right deal or the ideal acquiror. Bankers Deals will change that by bringing technology to the M&A deal origination and sourcing (“deal discovery”) process.

Developed by a business leader with a deep background in M&A, Bankers Deals is a patent pending B2B deal discovery SaaS solution for the middle to lower M&A market that connects dealmakers globally. It enables and simplifies deal discovery for both buy-side and sell-side, as well as empowers dealmakers to take control and implement their M&A strategy independently.

“Think of us as Match.com for dealmakers, as we connect buyers and sellers of businesses confidentially,” said Arun Kashyap, founder, and CEO of Bankers Deals. “Our solution is ideal for investment banks, M&A advisors, merchant banks, private equity firms, accounting firms, corporations, family offices and other investment firms. Further, Bankers Deals will enable dealmakers to build their deal pipeline and / or prospect list with greater confidence.”

“Over the last 12 months, the total transaction value of all deals closed in the middle to lower M&A market exceeded $1 trillion USD,” he said. “This market represents a significant opportunity for dealmakers, but finding the right deal or the ideal acquiror can be challenging. It’s easy to completely miss out on M&A opportunities.”

“There are deals and acquirors you know of and those you don’t, with the latter being much larger. Bankers Deals provides greater deal visibility and deal awareness globally,” he continued. “With just a few clicks, users can proactively search unique actionable opportunities or discover unlikely acquirors outside their traditional business relationship-based network. Our patent pending data driven algorithms are dynamic in nature and provide results in real time based on individual user preferences and not in a relevance-based list format.”

Bankers Deals is both web and mobile app ready, and pricing is based on monthly subscription plans with no referral fees, success fees or annual commitments. New users can register for a free trial as a seller, buyer, or both.

For more information, visit www.bankersdeals.com.

CONTACT: Arun Kashyap, Founder & CEO, +1-877-771-8424, Email: [email protected]

Bankers_Deals_Inc__CONNECTING_BUYERS__SELLERS_TO__1_TRILLION_M_A

 

SOURCE Bankers Deals Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.