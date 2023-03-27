2026 All-Time High in Store for Global 300mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity After 2023 Slowdown, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are forecast to increase 300mm fab capacity to an all-time high of 9.6 million wafers per month (wpm) in 2026, SEMI announced today in its 300mm Fab Outlook to 2026 report. After strong growth in 2021 and 2022, the 300mm capacity expansion is expected to slow this year due to soft demand for memory and logic devices.

“While the pace of the global 300mm fab capacity expansion is moderating, the industry remains squarely focused on growing capacity to meet robust secular demand for semiconductors,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. “The foundry*, memory and power sectors will be major drivers of the new record capacity increase expected in 2026.”

Chipmakers expected to increase 300mm fab capacity during the 2022 to 2026 forecast period to meet growth in demand include GlobalFoundries, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Infineon, Intel, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, SMIC, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, TSMC and UMC. The companies are planning 82 new facilities and lines to start operations from 2023 to 2026.

Regional Outlooks

Due to U.S. export controls, China will continue to focus government investments on mature technology to lead in 300mm front-end fab capacity, increasing its global share from 22% in 2022 to 25% in 2026, reaching 2.4 million wafers per month, the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook to 2026 shows.

Korea’s worldwide 300mm fab capacity share is expected to slip from 25% to 23% from 2022 to 2026 on weak demand in the memory market. Taiwan is on track to retain third place despite a slight dip in share from 22% to 21% during the same period, while Japan’s share of worldwide 300mm fab capacity is also expected to edge down, from 13% last year to 12% in 2026, as competition with other regions increases.

Powered by strong demand in the automotive segment and government investment, the Americas and Europe & Mideast are expected to see 300mm fab capacity share growth from 2022 to 2026. The Americas’ global share is forecast to rise 0.2% to nearly 9% by 2026, while Europe & Mideast is projected to increase its capacity share from 6% to 7% and Southeast Asia is expected to maintain its 4% share of 300mm front-end fab capacity during the same period.

Projected Capacity Growth Rates by Sector

The SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook to 2026 shows analog and power leading other sectors in capacity growth at a 30% CAGR from 2022 to 2026, followed by foundry at 12%, opto at 6% and memory at 4%.

The latest update of the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook To 2026, published on March 14, 2023, lists 366 facilities and lines – 258 in operation and 108 planned for the future.

Download a sample of the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook report.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team (MIT) at [email protected] .

*Foundry segment includes micro and logic devices

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance electronics design and manufacturing technology and business. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable more innovative, faster, powerful, and affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org , contact one of our worldwide offices and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: [email protected]

Christian G. Dieseldorff/SEMI US

Phone: 1.408.943.7940

Email: [email protected]

Chih-Wen Liu/SEMI Taiwan

Phone: 886.932.309.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEMI