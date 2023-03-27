AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Welcomes Samsung C&T Delegation to Seek for Deepening Ties

PRNewswire March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar recently welcomed a delegation from Samsung C&T Corporation -Engineering & Construction Group (hereinafter “Samsung C&T”) to its Beijing headquarters and its manufacturing base in Hefei, Anhui Province to seek for deepening ties and cooperation between the two companies.

Samsung C&T delegation visited JA Solar's manufacturing base in Anhui Province

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, extended a warm welcome to Juyoul Kim, Vice President of Samsung C&T’s Procurement Team, and his delegation. Jin Baofang and Juyoul Kim commented that, as the two companies have established and strengthened cooperation in developing PV projects, both parties look forward to further strengthening cooperation to promote the application of solar PV and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality on a global scale, in the wave of carbon reduction for the wellbeing of all mankind.

Samsung C&T is engaged in residential, office, industrial building and infrastructure construction, including the world’s tallest 828-metre Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, and notable civil projects such as the Mersey Gateway in the United Kingdom, the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia. Previously, JA Solar has partnered with Samsung C&T, including the 875MW PV project in Qatar Industrial City and the 88MW PV project in Mangilao, Guam. Among them, the 875MW PV project in Qatar will be the largest PV plant in Qatar when completed, for which JA Solar is supplying more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules. The project is expected launch into operation in 2024 and will play an important role in improving the local energy structure and promoting sustainable economic, social, and environmental development in the region.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

