POP MART opens two Sydney stores successively

BEIJING, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On 17 March, POP MART’s first Sydney store was officially opened at Westfield Sydney, a famous shopping destination in Sydney’s CBD that enjoys close proximity to the iconic Sydney Tower and high foot traffic. Just a week after that, POP MART opened its second Sydney store at Westfield Chatswood in Northern Sydney on 25 March.

Opening two physical stores successively in a week reflects POP MART’s accelerated expansion in Australia. On 20 Oct of last year, POP MART opened its first pop-up store in Sydney and received huge popularity on the local market. It then entered a comprehensive store update and became the first official Sydney store opened this time.

Both stores are situated at the core areas of Sydney. For example, Westfield Sydney boasts a great deal of top international luxury brands, covering high-end catering, trending products and avant-garde lifestyles, and strives to provide one-stop shopping fun for customers.

On both opening days, customers were able to purchase several popular limited-edition collectibles, such as SKULLPANDA Dark Maid, the exclusive figurine only available for selective store openings. Apart from launching SKULLPANDA Laid Back Tomorrow Series and MEGA JUST DIMOO 400% Mika Ninagawa, Sydney Store also has a well-designed photography spot, featuring DIMOO who has arrived in Sydney at his time machine and has a great time in the southern hemisphere.

Chatswood Store is the first Australian store with an official POP BEAN wall. It also has a beach-styled photography spot featuring MOLLY, who invites customers to enjoy the beach life along the beautiful coastline of North Shore. In addition, the special LABUBU Kangaroo statue on the table appeals to every consumer from entering with its distinctive Aussie style.

A corporate representative in charge of POP MART’s international business said, “Sydney is an international city, leading global trends. Our previous Sydney pop-up store has gained positive feedback from art toys lovers all over the world. We’ve also learnt valuable experience in international business management. On behalf of China’s art toy industry, we will continue to further explore the offline channels outside China and introduce more Chinese art toys to the world. By doing this, we are eager to communicate with consumers from different cultural backgrounds and create more interactions in art and culture.”

In 2021, POP MART kicked off its business in Australia. On 20 August 2022, it opened the first Australian store in Melbourne, which shortly became a hit among young Australian consumers. The opening of the two recent Sydney stores also further diversified POP MART’s channels on the local market, helping POP MART to bring more wonderfulness to global consumers.

In 2018, POP MART embarked on its global business. In 2021, it started to accelerate it with the channel matrix comprising offline retail stores, Robo Shops and cross-border ecommerce platforms. At present, POP MART has operated global business in 25 countries and regions. In future, as the front runner of the art toy industry, POP MART will continue to extend its global development, bringing more multicultural experiences in pop culture and art for global consumers.

