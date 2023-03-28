AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  medical research

HaemaLogiX to present final data from anti-KMA CAR-T preclinical studies at AACR

PRNewswire March 28, 2023

SYDNEY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical stage biotech company developing novel immunotherapies for multiple myeloma, today announced that its anti-KMA CAR-T cell preclinical development has been completed and is the subject of an abstract accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), held 14-19 April in Orange County.

HaemaLogiX’s CAR-T is being developed to target Kappa Myeloma Antigen (KMA) a myeloma-specific antigen not found on normal cells. The completed preclinical data demonstrates strong proof of concept to support the use of anti-KMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of patients with myeloma.

The preclinical development of anti-KMA CAR-T forms part of a research collaboration project with the Centre of Excellence in Cellular Immunotherapy at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

The abstract is available here and the Poster will be made available by AACR and via the HaemaLogiX website shortly after presentation.

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: Cellular immunotherapy targeting kappa myeloma antigen for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Presenter: HaemaLogiX Chief Scientific Officer Rosanne Dunn 
Abstract ID:  4074 / 26

For more information, please contact:

Investors and Partners

Bryce Carmine, Chairman and CEO

HaemaLogiX Pty Ltd

+61 481 344 140

[email protected] 

Media

Jane Lowe, Managing Director

IR Department

+61 411 117 774

[email protected]

About HaemaLogiX Ltd – www.haemalogix.com:

Formed in 2014, HaemaLogiX is a public unlisted biotech company researching antibody therapies for multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a haematological (blood) cancer of plasma cells (B cells) that can cause focused damage to a patient’s bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is considered treatable but generally incurable. The HaemaLogiX team has a wide range and depth of experience in antibody research, nonclinical & clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation. The Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members are internationally recognised experts in monoclonal antibody therapies and haematology. Our current research and clinical trial partners are global leaders in Multiple Myeloma and AL Amyloidosis therapy. HaemaLogiX is located in Sydney, Australia

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/haemalogix-to-present-final-data-from-anti-kma-car-t-preclinical-studies-at-aacr-301782755.html

SOURCE HaemaLogiX

