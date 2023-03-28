AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LE DU IN BANGKOK CLAIMS NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023

PRNewswire March 29, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Le Du in Bangkok is awarded The Best Restaurant in Asia at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Announced at a live awards ceremony at Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa today, the list is created from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.

In claiming the No.1 spot, Le Du earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in Thailand

This year’s list spans 19 cities and includes seven new entries

  • Labyrinth (No.11) in Singapore moves up 29 spots and wins the Highest Climber Award
  • Avartana (No.30) in Chennai claims the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles
  • Manila’s Toyo Eatery (No.42) wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award
  • Zén (No.21) in Singapore is this year’s Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award recipient 
  • Louisa Lim from Odette (No.6) in Singapore is Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by Valrhona
  • Della Tang of Ensue (No.31) in Shenzhen wins the inaugural Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award
  • Hiroyasu Kawate of Tokyo’s Florilège (No.7) wins the Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Restaurants from Bangkok claim both the No.1 and No.3 spots, with Le Du and Nusara, respectively. Le Du, led by chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, presents a modern take on refined Thai food interpreted through a French-leaning lens. Its menus champion the use of seasonal and local ingredients and the steadfast belief in the superiority of Thai produce. Tokyo’s Sézanne is The Best Restaurant in Japan, at No.2.

New entries on the list include Chennai’s Avartana (No.30) Singapore’s Born (No.36), Manila’s Metiz (No. 48), Beijing’s Refer (No.50), and Bangkok’s Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (No.33), Potong (No.35) and Baan Tepa (No.46).

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “We salute all the restaurants who have made it onto the list. We also offer our heartiest congratulations to Le Du: Chef Ton and the team’s ability to combine their passion for Thailand’s culinary heritage, respect for homegrown ingredients and flair for modern cooking techniques is what makes the restaurant a true winner.”

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

 

SOURCE 50 Best

